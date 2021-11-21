Mainstream Media

Nicholas Sandmann Weighs in on Rittenhouse Verdict, Says 'Kyle... in Great Spirits'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Nov 21, 2021 7:45 PM
Source: Benny Johnson, Twitter

Nicholas Sandmann, who successfully sued the media for defamatory comments made about him, tweeted on Sunday that he spoke to Kyle Rittenhouse, who on Friday was found "not guilty" by a jury. Sandmann tweeted that Rittenhouse is "in great spirits." 

Sandmann has addressed the trial before, specifically how the media has treated Rittenhouse. Even before the verdict came down, Sandmann offered that Rittenhouse should sue. 

Spencer highlighted the calls for Rittenhouse to hold the media accountable in a piece aptly titled "Are CNN and MSNBC About to Make Kyle Rittenhouse Rich?" As he pointed out, the calls weren't merely coming from Sandmann, though he was among the most prolific to call for it:

The idea started gaining steam earlier this week when Nicholas Sandmann — another victim of vicious media malpractice — wrote a column published in the Daily Mail. "The attacks on Kyle came from the national news media, just as they came for me," Sandmann wrote before encouraging Rittenhouse to give defamation lawsuits "a shot" and "hold the media accountable."

Sandmann also appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" on Friday night, where he affirmed "I think [Rittenhouse] should sue the media," but also stressed "it's a really personal call" and that "I know he has a lot on his plate."

Further, while Sandmann said "I would like to see him go after Joe Biden," he also pointed out "I don't think Kyle can be making lawsuits just to see what happens. He didn't have the luxury of suing everyone just to see if any of them land."

Sandmann, who had reached settlements with CNN and the Washington Post, told Hannity there are still ongoing lawsuits, with six media outlets. 

