Are CNN and MSNBC About to Make Kyle Rittenhouse Rich?

Source: Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP

As soon as the jury's not guilty verdict was read in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, observers had some ideas for what the exonerated Rittenhouse should do next: sue those who spent the last year smearing him with lies. The idea gained so much traction that "#defamation" was trending on Twitter before the close of business on Friday. 

It's no secret that the biased mainstream media convicted Rittenhouse as soon as the story broke in 2020, and there are countless tweets, articles, and interviews from elected officials, so-called legal experts, athletes, and reporters that could be defamation suit fodder. 

The idea started gaining steam earlier this week when Nicholas Sandmann — another victim of vicious media malpractice — wrote a column published in the Daily Mail. "The attacks on Kyle came from the national news media, just as they came for me," Sandmann wrote before encouraging Rittenhouse to give defamation lawsuits "a shot" and "hold the media accountable." 

According to Kyle Rittenhouse's spokesman David Hancock, accountability in the form of lawsuits might be coming. "The potential exists for quite a lot of lawsuits," Hancock said. "The false reporting cannot be overlooked."

The biggest challenge for Rittenhouse and his lawyers could turn out to be narrowing down a list of publications and individuals to sue. Drew Holden compiled one of his masterpiece threads highlighting the media's long list of inaccurate and outright false statements made about Rittenhouse that started from the word go.

The damning thread indicts the core of today's flawed mainstream media including CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times. And that's just from the initial round of smears launched by these outlets before basic facts were even known. A parade of blue-check lib media personalities piled on too, implicating themselves individually in the scam.

In addition to the self-important narrative guardians in the biased media, there were also the elected officials — Democrats, of course — who chimed in without accurate information, pouring gas on the media's fire. The roster of potential targets for lawsuits include members of the Squad and President Joe Biden who used his smear of Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist in a campaign ad. 

In the wake of Friday's verdict, those who lied about Kyle Rittenhouse were either silent or, more frequently, spent the afternoon doubling down on their lies. 

As Katie covered here, President Biden's statement on the outcome didn't include an apology. Instead, he chose to smear the now-exonerated Rittenhouse again. 

