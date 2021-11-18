House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is Really Taking Advantage of That 'Magic Minute'

Thursday brought plenty of updates to do with the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill, and not good ones, especially considering, as Spencer reported, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) revealed it "would result in a net increase in the deficit totaling $367 billion over the 2022-2031 period." House Democratic leadership announced a plan to bring the bill for a vote on Thursday evening, even if it took place late into the night, with Fox News' Chad Pergram tweeting earlier that this would especially be the case "if there are delaying tactics by the GOP." And boy, does it look like there are. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been speaking since 8:39pm on the House floor against the bill.

D) If the House is moving quickly, a final vote could come between 9 and 10 pm et. If things drag, or, if there are delaying tactics by the GOP, a final vote could come closer to 11 pm et or midnight. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 18, 2021

House leaders, as Pergram explained in another thread, are only supposed to go on for one minute, but they are given great deference.

B) But the House grants great deference to leaders on the floor.



In June of 2009, then house Minority Leader John Boehner (R-OH) spoke for nearly 90 minutes ahead of the vote on the cap and trade bill.



The tactic became known as the “Fili-Boehner.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 19, 2021

Pergram also pointed out what's on a lot of people's minds: that McCarthy wants to be speaker, should Republicans indeed take control of the House in 2022, as they are expected to do.

C) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took the floor in February 2018 to speak for eight hours on end about DREAMers and immigration.



This speech is McCarthy’s de facto campaign for Speaker should GOPers win the House in 2022. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 19, 2021

Looks like @GOPLeader is using his ability to talk without limitation to take over the floor for the closest thing you'll see in the House to a filibuster. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 19, 2021

With McCarthy speaking for so long, people have definitely been taking notice. "Kevin McCarthy" is trending on Twitter, and while there is the typical anti-Republican tirades, there's also tweets pointing out how people are noticing a change in McCarthy.

Love him or hate him; he’s doing a damn good job. — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 19, 2021

so i am hearing kevin mccarthy found his balls? — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) November 19, 2021

Some moments gaining particular attention have to do with the heckling from Democrats. McCarthy, in response, pointed out "it's okay, I'll be here a long time."

.@GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy, who has been speaking on the floor since 8:39pm ET:



"It's ok. I'll be here a long time."



Watch: https://t.co/LAyS1NpuN2 pic.twitter.com/VUQUYbNsFw — CSPAN (@cspan) November 19, 2021

He was specifically heckled by Democratic congresswomen, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), for shouting "I did" when McCarthy reminded that Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), a rather vulnerable Democrat, pointed out that "nobody elected Biden to be FDR."

It's worth noting that according to a Quinnipiac poll released today, 52 percent believe the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left.

Predictably, AOC had a tantrum and left.

After being interrupted by sounds from Democrats, Leader McCarthy remarked how Speaker Pelosi likes to remove members for not acting properly.



AOC yelled that it was for "inciting violence." She then left the chamber. https://t.co/O8yur3MIV9 — Kyle Stewart (@KyleAlexStewart) November 19, 2021

Overall, it's been quite the rude atmosphere, though it's what's to be expected from Democrats.

"Keep going. No one is listening," @RepTimRyan tells @GOPLeader after McCarthy says he can wait for Democrats to stop talking on the floor. — Kyle Stewart (@KyleAlexStewart) November 19, 2021

By the way, in 2018, then House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) used the "magic minute" to speak for eight hours. The first Google search result that comes up for "House Leader Magic Minute" is a ThinkProgress article by E.A. Crunden. What was Pelosi speaking up about? Crunden's headline of "Pelosi invokes rarely-used ‘magic minute’ to oppose budget deal, elevate Dreamers," speaks for itself.

You can watch the live stream of McCarthy's remarks in the tweet below from his office and his staff members.

Every page of the Democrats' Socialist Spending Scam will be paid for by or borrowed from you: America’s hardworking taxpayers.



This is the single most reckless and irresponsible spending bill in our nation’s history. https://t.co/OCJJ0XaXzU — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 19, 2021