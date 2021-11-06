Rep. Brian Mast on Pelosi's Floor Performance Promoting Biden's Agenda: 'You Can Get An Emmy for That One'

As Landon reported, the House finally passed infrastructure late on Friday night, after months of negotiations and delays. At one point it seemed doubtful that the vote would take place on Friday, let alone pass. Ahead of the vote, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and one Republican member in particular saw right through the facade. As one can hear in a C-SPAN clip, following the speaker's remarks, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) yelled that "you can get an Emmy for that one." One can also hear applause from members.

While wrapping up her remarks, which went on for approximately 20 minutes, Speaker Pelosi giggled about how she was yielding back her time and was urging a "yes" vote on the bill.

Pelosi gave a long floor speech in support of the Build Back Better Act. When Pelosi was done, Republican Rep. Brian Mast stood up and yelled, “you can get an Emmy for that one.”



Pelosi did not respond. — via @AnnieGrayerCNN @kristin__wilson — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 6, 2021

Townhall confirmed with the congressman's office that he was the one making the remarks. Rep. Mast also provided a statement.

"Nancy Pelosi should take her ‘talents’ to Hollywood. She’s doing an ‘amazing’ job acting like this socialist spending spree is something that will help Americans, when the reality is that it’s a giveaway for liberal special interests and will raise taxes on families across the country," he told Townhall.

The speaker truly had some dramatic moments in her remarks. As the House also was considering and ultimately adopted a procedural rule that will allow the reconciliation bill to take place later this month, Pelosi spoke about that legislation too.

She spoke glowingly about "fulfill[ing] the president's vision," which amounts to "a big vision for America and for our future." Pelosi also brought up the Democrats' favorite buzzword, equity, when it comes to what's a part of Biden's "vision."

Pelosi even said that the agenda before them was not just "one of the most significant legislative undertakings that any of us have ever been a part of," but that with how "transformative and historic" it was, it was "even bigger than" the Affordable Care Act.

The infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate in August, carries with it a $1.2 trillion price tag. The reconciliation bill will cost $1.75 trillion and has not yet been scored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

While Rep. Mast and most other Republicans voted against the bill, 13 still voted in favor.

The final vote on infrastructure was 228-206.



GOP YES votes: Katko, Bacon, Van Drew, Young, Upton, Kinzinger, Gonzalez, Fitzpatrick, Reed, Gabarino, Malliotakis, McKinley, and Smith of New Jersey,

Dem NO votes: AOC, Omar, Bush, Bowman, Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 6, 2021

Mast's remarks are heard at approximately 13:54:14 in the C-SPAN video of House floor remarks.