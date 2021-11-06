CDC

CDC is Indeed Back to Demanding Americans Wear Masks, and Americans Are Tired of It

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Nov 06, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

For some weeks now, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky has been doubling down on demanding Americans continue wearing masks, adults and children alike, vaccinated or not. It doesn't look like Americans can expect that to change. On Friday, Walensky tweeted an "Ask An Expert" video of "Why Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask?" 

"The evidence is clear," Dr. Walensky insists. "Masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by reducing your chance of infection by more than 80 percent." It doesn't just apply to the Wuhan coronavirus though, but the flu and even the common cold. "In combination with other steps, like getting your vaccination, hand-washing, and keeping physical distance, wearing your mask is an important step you can take to keep us all healthy." 

Twitter did not take too kindly to that demand, as evidenced by the way in which Dr. Walensky's video message was massively ratioed.

Many replies and retweets amounted to calling "bullsh*t." Others pointed to how absurd it was that the common cold was included as a reason for mask-wearing.

Some users pointed out that it's no longer sounding like such a crazy conspiracy theory to say that the powers that be want us to mask up forever.

Others said it amounted to misinformation, leading to a lack of credibility for the CDC. 

Many questioned where the 80 percent claim was coming from. One study that cites the 80 percent figure from was reported on right around the start of the pandemic, and before vaccines were available. Chris Westfall, in his article for Forbes from May 12, 2020 cites "research and scientific models from UC Berkley’s International Computer Science Institute and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology."

And, when it comes to vaccines, while testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, Walensky couldn't even tell Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who is also a medical doctor, how many CDC employees have been vaccinated. 

Of course, Dr. Walensky and President Joe Biden told Americans in May that mask mandates could be relaxed for those who had been vaccinated. 

