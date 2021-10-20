CDC Director Confirms She Wants to Mask Your Kids Forever

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
CDC Director Confirms She Wants to Mask Your Kids Forever

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Speaking during a Wuhan coronavirus press briefing Wednesday morning, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky said young children ages 5-11 will still need to wear masks even if they are vaccinated against the disease. 

"After we have authorization from FDA and recommendations from CDC, we will be working to scale up pediatric vaccination. That said, it will take some time. And as I just noted, as we head into these winter months, we know we cannot be complacent," Walensky said. "We are going to continue to recommend masks in all schools for all people in those schools, and we will look forward to scaling up pediatric vaccination during this period of time."

The FDA has not approved a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-11, but the White House put out a plan to vaccinate the age group Wednesday morning. According to data and doctors, the risk to children from the disease is extremely low. 

"In anticipation of the FDA’s independent advisory committee meeting on October 26 and the CDC’s independent advisory committee meeting on November 2-3, today the Biden Administration is announcing a plan to ensure that, if a vaccine is authorized for children ages 5-11, it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country," the White House released. "The start of a vaccination program for children ages 5-11 will depend on the independent FDA and CDC process and timeline, but our planning efforts mean that we will be ready to begin getting shots in arms in the days following a final CDC recommendation."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
‘High-Class Problem’: Here are the Latest Goods to See Prices Spike Due to Biden-flation
Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris’ AG Office Illegally Colluded With Abortion Providers During an Investigation: Report
Madeline Leesman
Sheila Jackson Lee Calls on DHS to Not Deport Anymore Haitians Amid Large Caravans Heading North
Julio Rosas
In Meeting with Biden Admin, JCN Announces Next Step if Private Employer Vaccine Mandate Advances
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Bill de Blasio Mandates Vaccines for NYPD, FDNY
Spencer Brown
White House Rolls Out Plan to Vaccinate Kids, But The FDA Hasn't Approved It Yet
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular