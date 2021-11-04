After Countless Delays, House Sets Up Vote on Biden's Agenda Items for Friday

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2021 10:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
After Countless Delays, House Sets Up Vote on Biden's Agenda Items for Friday

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The word from Democratic sources, as reported by Cristina Marcos and Scott Wong with The Hill, is that Friday is the day the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill and on infrastructure. This comes after the votes have been announced and delayed multiple times and over the course of months.

"The House Rules Committee is expected to convene late Thursday night to advance the final text of the social spending legislation, according to Democratic sources familiar with the plan," Marcos and Wong wrote. They also added that the House will convene on Friday morning at 8:00am.

CNN's Manu Raju also tweeted an update.

We have heard time and time again that Biden needs a win, as his approval ratings are underwater. It's worth emphasizing though that there is a lot of ground Biden has to make up, and so it remains to be seen if these agenda items finally passing will improve his ratings, especially as the midterms are now just one year away and fast-approaching. 

As a matter of history, Democrats are already poised to lose seats during the midterms, since the president's party tends to do so. This is especially the case when presidential approval ratings are under 50 percent, and that has been the case for Biden for some time. Democrats also control the House by single digits and they only control the 50-50 Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris serves as a tie-breaking vote. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as Spencer mentioned last week, in particular insisted that Democrats not "embarrass" Biden. It's quite possibly too late for that, though. Spencer also highlighted today some particularly egregious parts of the bill. 

Throughout all of this, progressives have declared victory, as they've insisted that the legislation must be voted on together. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who is the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has been firm that there are enough progressives who will vote against the infrastructure bill if this is not the case.

Another series of tweets from Raju is awkward for Pelosi. He highlights Thursday press releases from the Speaker's office that claim the Build Back Better spending bill is fully paid for. However, it contains no links. And, as Raju shared, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has not scored the bill yet. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ron DeSantis Fires Back Against Biden's Unconstitutional OSHA Vaccine Mandate
Scott Morefield
Virginia's Attorney General-Elect Jason Miyares' Win is Historic, Yet He's Still Ignored by the Media
Rebecca Downs
DOJ Sues Texas Over Election Integrity Law
Rebecca Downs
Lawsuits Are Already Coming for Biden's Vaccine Mandate
Rebecca Downs
You'll Have a Good Laugh When You Hear What an Anti-Trump Republican Wants to do in 2024
Matt Vespa
AOC Proves How Ignorant She is When It Comes to Virginia Elections
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular