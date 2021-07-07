Abortion Activists Flaunt the Law to Provide Dangerous Chemical Abortion Pills

A POLITICO piece from Darius Tahir, "A hidden abortion crew prepares to confront a post-Roe," provides a startling platform for illegally seeking a chemical abortion. With words like "hidden" and "underground" used throughout the lengthy piece, as well as Tahir speaking to some activists on terms of anonymity, he is discussing those whop flaunt state laws to get women abortion pills.

"And they make it clear they’re prepared to defy any laws banning abortion," Tahir writes in his second paragraph.

Other instances of law-breaking or willingness to do so mentioned in the piece include, with added emphasis:

The community had spent the pandemic dealing with the “abortionpocalypse” — a wave of red state restrictions on procedures to terminate pregnancies — by recruiting new members and online providers, adding new privacy features that could shield them from law enforcement and organizing. And now, with the court’s decision to hear the Mississippi case in its upcoming term, they’re confronting a new threat. ... Even without a sweeping court ruling, current trends are likely to continue as GOP-controlled states erect ever-more-stringent abortion restrictions — even to the extent of providing “private rights of action” for ordinary citizens to enforce such restrictions against friends and neighbors, as Texas has done. Activists believe the effort to enlist average citizens in the fight against abortion is a direct response to fears that more abortions will be conducted at home, outside the gaze of the law. ... The efforts by doctors determined to continue providing services in the face of opposition is one facet of what Wells calls “conscientious provisioning” — a trend of doctors and providers pushing the extent of the law to give access to abortions regardless of legal restrictions.

Tahir, to his credit, cites pro-lifers like Marjorie Dannenfelser, via a column she wrote for Townhall, actually. He also mentions Roger Severino, Trump's director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights.

However, Tahir does a disservice to his readers and, more important, to potentially abortion-minded women, specifically when it comes to how "medications are potentially quite cheap." He cites Elisa Wells, co-founder of Plan C, which connects women seeking abortion to accessing medications online.

"Wells said she was inspired to start promoting access when she saw the pills available in Ethiopia for $7. And those low prices are available online, if you look in the right places," Tahir writes.

Wells, Tahir, and readers should be asking why that is that medications would cost $7, or who thinks it is a good idea to purchase any medication, let alone abortion-inducing ones, from Ethiopia.

Who is to say that what they're purchasing is even the drug they're intending to purchase? And, what is Wells speaking of when she refers to "the right places?" It's quite likely women may not be getting proper care from these so-called "right places."

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action, provided a statement for Townhall on the issue, complete with links to use in this article, with original emphasis:

The abortion movement has claimed for decades that reversing Roe would relegate women to the so-called “back alleys,” where they (incorrectly) claim that mass numbers of women were butchered while undergoing abortions because the act was illegal. Legal abortion (emphasis on legal), they said, was the gateway to women’s wellbeing. As the reversal of Roe becomes a real possibility thanks to President Trump’s pro-life Supreme Court appointees and the tireless work of pro-life legislatures and governors in states that wish to see abortion abolished nationwide, the abortion lobby has pivoted from fear-mongering about the back alley to paving a new back alley with lethal Chemical Abortion drugs. While the Pro-Life Generation works to overturn pro-abortion laws and codify pro-life laws in order to rescue women and children, the abortion lobby is running in the opposite direction. Legalizing abortion in 1973 was simply a stepping stone on the abortion industry’s journey to the real goal: more abortion. Death on demand, without apology, paid for by taxpayers — and now available by mail-order. Kudos to POLITICO for (perhaps inadvertently) exposing the true agenda of the modern abortion cartel.

As I've written before about this abortion method: