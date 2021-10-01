Virginia Races Continue to Be Haunted By Pro-Abortion Org Set on Defunding Police

As Townhall has been covering, the issue of defunding the police has affected statewide races in Virginia. The position NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia has taken on defunding the police once more came under scrutiny on Tuesday over several tweets on the issue. Terry McAuliffe, who previously served as Democratic governor of Virginia from 2014-2018, touted the group's endorsement in July and a few weeks ago said "I'm proud to accept any endorsements."

Calling for our taxes to go towards helping our communities instead of harming them isn't a bad thing.?????#defundthepolice https://t.co/778zaOwdAd pic.twitter.com/H3vSPvlfro — NARAL Pro-Choice VA (@NARALVirginia) September 28, 2021

It's worth highlighting that only those the Twitter account has indicated those worth responding are free to do so.

Besides its views on abortion, the group is also not shy about its views on what it considers "racial justice."

Our values & principles include dismantling systemic racism and working to make sure every Virginian has the ability to decide if, when, and how to become a parent - free from violence and oppression. — NARAL Pro-Choice VA (@NARALVirginia) September 28, 2021

We will always support the reproductive justice and racial justice movements. Not just when it's popular in the media or a hashtag is trending. We will continue to do the work to make Virginia a more progressive and equitable place to live for everyone. Join us! — NARAL Pro-Choice VA (@NARALVirginia) September 28, 2021

To be clear, this is NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia's official statement on racist violence and systemic oppression against Black and Brown communities in the United States. This statement was given in 2020 and we have not wavered. https://t.co/jonia1vDhl — NARAL Pro-Choice VA (@NARALVirginia) September 28, 2021

This tweet thread also restricts responses.

A pinned tweet conveys they will not compromise with those who prefer to abide by the biological fact that only women can get pregnant.

?? PSA: We will not engage with any tweets about abortion that use cis-women centered language. Legislators, candidates, activists, and allies should all use non-gendered and inclusive language when speaking about abortion and reproductive health. — NARAL Pro-Choice VA (@NARALVirginia) September 27, 2021

Just how much to deny biological reality, specifically when it comes to acknowledging that only women can get pregnant, has been something of an issue of disunity for abortion groups.

The group has endorsed Democrats for other statewide offices, too. As of Friday afternoon, their website lists over 60 endorsements for the Virginia House of Delegate races. This includes District 50 Michelle Maldonado, even though the candidate has publicly communicated she does not accept it.

Today, I am declining the endorsement of NARAL Virginia. While I do align with NARAL Virginia on the issue of choice, I do not align with their position on defunding the police. For years, I've worked professionally with law enforcement and I am proud of that work. pic.twitter.com/h39aUkJqUq — Michelle Maldonado for Delegate (HD50) (@Michelle4VA50) September 28, 2021

Her statement shared to Twitter emphasized she still aligns with the organization when it comes to abortion, but also mentioned that "I work professionally with law enforcement - and have for years. I'm proud of my work with law enforcement building bridges to create meaningful change and safer communities."

Maldonado defeated the Democrat currently representing the seat, Del. Lee Carter, in the June primary with 44.1 percent to Carter's 38.4 percent.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) certainly took notice. In a press release, Virginia House of Delegates Republican Leader Todd Gilbert is quoted as having referenced those other endorsements as well:

"With their base disillusioned with President Biden and Democratic majorities in Congress, House Democrats have embraced divisive social issues as a way to fire up their apathetic base. Most of them have embraced endorsements from NARAL's Virginia affiliate.



"But after yesterday's social media posts, Democrats have a clear choice. They can either stand against #DefundThePolice and renounce NARAL's endorsement and any affiliated help, or they can remain silent and confirm that they agree that Virginia should #DefundThePolice. One Democrat has already walked away from NARAL's support.



"Each one of these candidates owes voters an answer immediately. Do they stand with our law enforcement community, or not?"

"In refusing to decline support from far-left anti-law enforcement organizations like Future Now and NARAL Virginia, vulnerable House Democrats are making it clear they stand with their radical backers in their efforts to defund the police. These extreme Richmond liberals have repeatedly voted for an anti-law enforcement agenda, and Virginia families in November will reject the Democrat-control that has caused the commonwealth’s murder rate to swell to a 20 year high," RSLC Communications Director Andrew Romeo said in a statement for Townhall.

In June the PAC announced a six figure ad campaign to target 13 House of Delegate races. Eleven of the incumbents they are targeting have been endorsed by NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia.