Poll: Majority Believe Getting Vaccinated Against COVID is 'Personal Choice'

A majority of Americans, at 50 percent, believe that getting vaccinated against COVID is "a personal choice," according to poll results recently released from a Washington Post-ABC News conducted August 29-September 1. Forty-eight percent say it "is part of everyone's responsibility to protect the health of others."

A write-up of the poll from The Washington Post also highlights how there has been an increase in those getting vaccinated, including those it claims were more hesitant:

Those shifts parallel a rebound in vaccinations, with the share of adults with at least one coronavirus shot rising from 67 percent on in early July to 75 percent as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The poll finds younger Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have become more willing to get vaccinated since this spring, a significant shift for one of the country’s most vaccine-hesitant groups. ... In one notable shift, younger Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have become significantly more willing to get vaccinated since this spring. In April, a 55 percent majority of Republican-leaning adults under 40 said they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated. With the delta variant now circulating widely, the latest poll finds that hesitancy falling to 36 percent among young Republicans, with 48 percent of those under 40 saying they have gotten at least one shot and another 11 percent saying they are likely to do so.

The poll results are also noteworthy when it comes to those who have chosen not to get vaccinated. These respondents seemed to have definitely made up their mind. Seventy-one percent will not get it if they have not received it or are unsure. This includes 48 percent who will "definitely" not get it.

Those not vaccinated are also not likely to be swayed. Respondents were asked "Has information you'e heard or read about the coronavirus vaccines swayed you more (in favor of) getting vaccinated, more (against) getting vaccinated, or has it not made a difference one way or the other?" A majority, at 62 percent, said it made "no difference," 33 percent said "against" and just 4 percent said "in favor."

That the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine has not changed their mind either. Eighty-two percent say it "makes no difference" as to if they'll get vaccinated.

How those who are unvaccinated feel about vaccine mandates as a matter of employment is also telling. If an employer required them to get vaccinated before coming into work, a plurality, at 42 percent, would quit. Thirty-five would ask for a medical or religious exemption, and just 16 percent would get vaccinated then.

For those who would seek such an exemption, if they were denied, then a strong majority, at 72 percent, would quit. Just 18 percent would get vaccinated then.

From the write-up:

The increasing number of employer mandates may boost vaccination further, but the poll also shows potential for blowback. Among unvaccinated workers who are not self-employed, about 7 in 10 say they would likely quit if their employer required them to be vaccinated and did not grant a medical or religious exemption.

The write-up highlights the poll results which show Americans are also overall increasingly concerned about the pandemic once again. That being said, it's crucial to note that a majority, at 51 percent, still think they're at less risk compared to the 47 percent who say they're at more risk. In June, 69 percent felt they were less at risk, and 29 percent say they were more so.

As has been consistently apparent from recent polls, President Joe Biden's support for his handling of the pandemic is deceasing. While a majority still approve of his handling of the issue, at 52 percent, that's a drop of ten points from June, when 62 percent approved.

