The ACLU Position on Vaccine Mandates is a Head Scratcher

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is no longer living up to its name, if it ever did. On Thursday, the account tweeted an opinion piece by David Cole and Daniel Mach, their national legal director and director of Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, respectively. "We Work at the A.C.L.U. Here’s What We Think About Vaccine Mandates," the headline read.

Vaccine requirements also safeguard those whose work involves regular exposure to the public, like teachers, doctors and nurses, bus drivers and grocery store employees. — ACLU (@ACLU) September 2, 2021

I'll spare you from having to read all 1,000 plus words or even just the first few sentences. Cole and Mach are all for them.

"In fact, far from compromising civil liberties, vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties. They protect the most vulnerable among us, including people with disabilities and fragile immune systems, children too young to be vaccinated and communities of color hit hard by the disease," they write with original emphasis. "We care deeply about civil liberties and civil rights for all — which is precisely why we support vaccine mandates," is how they close their piece.

The following paragraph is also particularly hypocritical, considering ACLU is all for being pro-choice and having bodily autonomy on abortion, but not on vaccines:

Here’s why civil liberties objections to Covid vaccine mandates are generally unfounded. Vaccines are a justifiable intrusion on autonomy and bodily integrity. That may sound ominous, because we all have the fundamental right to bodily integrity and to make our own health care decisions. But these rights are not absolute. They do not include the right to inflict harm on others.

It's also ironic that the ACLU would warn about how we do not have "the right to inflict harm on others," which is exactly what an abortion does to an unborn child.

You can't claim you care about the "most vulnerable" when you support killing babies in abortions. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 2, 2021

Not surprisingly, the tweet ended up getting ratioed.

You're conflating real vaccines with this Covid abomination and justifying literal tyranny as freedom.



Go home. You're drunk. — James Lindsay, went off on TV (@ConceptualJames) September 2, 2021

You're a complete disgrace, ACLU. Just a trashy Marxist outfit pretending to care about people's rights as you work to destroy them. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 2, 2021

I agree

I did consider myself left wing for most of my life, but not any more

The authoritarianism and attacks on free speech from the left is disgusting, I want NO part of it — Carole-Anne Collins #WomenWontWheesht (@MsCCollins1) September 2, 2021

Remember the old days when Liberalism was a political and moral philosophy based on liberty, consent of the governed and equality before the law. The modern US liberal is the one who now says "if you don't strictly obey the State, you deserve to die" — CatoTheYounger (@catoletters) September 2, 2021

Tell us you don’t understand civil liberties without saying you don’t understand civil liberties.



Wouldn’t be the first time this Orwellian organization put politics over principles. — Adam Bohn (@BadtotheBohn) September 2, 2021

look at that stretch! pic.twitter.com/qS5F0zbdrv — Charlie Nash (@CharlieNash) September 2, 2021

The ACLU has really mastered doublespeak. — Larry Christopher (@Liminal333) September 2, 2021