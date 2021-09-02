ACLU

The ACLU Position on Vaccine Mandates is a Head Scratcher

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Sep 02, 2021 9:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
The ACLU Position on Vaccine Mandates is a Head Scratcher

Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is no longer living up to its name, if it ever did. On Thursday, the account tweeted an opinion piece by David Cole and Daniel Mach, their national legal director and director of Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, respectively. "We Work at the A.C.L.U. Here’s What We Think About Vaccine Mandates," the headline read. 

I'll spare you from having to read all 1,000 plus words or even just the first few sentences. Cole and Mach are all for them.

"In fact, far from compromising civil liberties, vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties. They protect the most vulnerable among us, including people with disabilities and fragile immune systems, children too young to be vaccinated and communities of color hit hard by the disease," they write with original emphasis. "We care deeply about civil liberties and civil rights for all — which is precisely why we support vaccine mandates," is how they close their piece. 

The following paragraph is also particularly hypocritical, considering ACLU is all for being pro-choice and having bodily autonomy on abortion, but not on vaccines:

Here’s why civil liberties objections to Covid vaccine mandates are generally unfounded.

Vaccines are a justifiable intrusion on autonomy and bodily integrity. That may sound ominous, because we all have the fundamental right to bodily integrity and to make our own health care decisions. But these rights are not absolute. They do not include the right to inflict harm on others.

It's also ironic that the ACLU would warn about how we do not have "the right to inflict harm on others," which is exactly what an abortion does to an unborn child. 

Not surprisingly, the tweet ended up getting ratioed. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
People Are Noticing An Inconsistent Talking Point After Jen Psaki Snaps At Male Reporter
Rebecca Downs
Not Even the Liberal Base Has Confidence in Kamala Harris: 'I Don't Think She Can Win'
Rebecca Downs
Jan. 6 Select Committee Update Has Members Calling on McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Must Watch: Veteran GOP Congressmen Reflect on Sacrifice in Afghanistan
Katie Pavlich
Don Lemon Contributes to the Lazy Media Defense of Joe Biden
Rebecca Downs
Dems Reject Banks' Effort to Ban CRT in the Military
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular