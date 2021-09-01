Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi Refuses to Read Names of 13 Service Members Who Lost Their Lives

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) showed her true colors on Tuesday when it comes to not just transparency on Afghanistan, as Reagan reported, but also when it comes to the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives.


At the end of a C-SPAN clip, one can hear members calling out for the names to be read aloud as the House is adjourned.

On Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tweeted out that he was requesting the 13 names be read aloud and for a moment of silence.  Multiple Republican members of Congress have since shared how that did not happen, however. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) told The Floridian that the speaker did not even acknowledge their request.

Rep. Brian Mast (R), a wounded combat veteran from Afghanistan, tells The Floridian that during a Republican-only “moment of silence,” Speaker Pelosi refused to recognize them to” read names or bring up bills or anything.”

“We gaveled in, had a prayer, said the Pledge of Allegiance, took a moment of silence with pretty much all Republican veterans, then asked to be recognized to read names and bring up Afghanistan legislation. They did not acknowledge us, and just closed the House down,” said Rep. Mast.

During a Tuesday press conference with other veterans, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) also addressed what happened on the House floor, or rather what didn't happen:

That’s my question today. Where is Nancy Pelosi? Why isn’t she here? Each and every one of us changed our plans so that we could be here today, yesterday, and the days to come to do everything that we can to safely bring every American home.

We just had a moment of silence on the floor of the House of Representatives for the 13 American heroes that we lost in Afghanistan. Not a single Democrat joined us on the floor of the House in that moment of silence and that is a shame. But perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised.

Other members also confirmed as much.

