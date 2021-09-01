Mitch McConnell Has Weighed in on Whether to Impeach Joe Biden

After President Joe Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, some members of Congress have floated the idea around that he should resign or be impeached. Sen. Lindsey Graham, as Madeline reported earlier this week, has called for Biden to be impeached. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is less than keen on the idea, though. Instead, he thinks the way to change things is at "the ballot box."

McConnell's comments were made during an event held on Wednesday afternoon in Pikeville, Kentucky.

"Well, look, the president is not going to be removed from office. There's a Democratic House, a narrowly Democratic Senate. That's not going to happen," he said. "There isn't going to be an impeachment," he added for good measure.

When it comes to "the ballot box" remarks, the senate minority leader had pointed out the "report card you get is every two years" and shared "I think the way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box."

Impeachment is almost certainly not going to happen when both the House and Senate are under Democratic control.

"I do think we're likely to see a typical kind of midterm reaction to a new administration," McConnell also said, pointing out how "typically there is some buyer's remorse."

Biden has indeed taken a deep hit in the polls including from independents as well as members of his own party. As Reagan covered earlier, a poll shockingly indicates a majority of respondents want the president to respond.

When the senate minority leader says it's "narrowly" under Democratic control, he means it. The Senate is 50-50, but Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote. Democratic control of the House is also narrow though, with their majority being in the single digits.

Leader McConnell also appeared on Guy's radio show on Wednesday to discuss Afghanistan. McConnell said he does not expect the president to resign, since Biden "wanted this to happen" with regards to the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Since "we are where we are," the minority leader suggested increasing the defense budget, going on offense against terrorists, and repairing alliances with allies.

The relevant transcript is below: