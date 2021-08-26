Absolute Idiocy: Joe Biden Just Turned Over a Kill List to the Taliban

You have got to be kidding me with this story? It cannot be real. It’s the very definition of idiocy. Amid the chaos of our exit from Afghanistan, which is now under the control of Taliban, the Biden policy was simply to trust these terrorists with not harming our citizens. We have thousands now trapped behind enemy lines. We now know that this ‘trust the terrorists’ policy reached new idiotic levels under Biden who gave the Taliban a list of names of Americans and Afghan allies. This list was meant to ensure these people can safely reach the airport. The Taliban has set up multiple checkpoints. It was not easy to get to safety. Reporters on the ground noted this but Joe Biden ignored it or simply didn’t know because he cannot do this job. This is a kill list. Period. There’s no way around it. Joe Biden is not only leaving Americans behind on August 31, he served them on a platter to the Taliban (via Politico):

U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport, a choice that's prompted outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials. The move, detailed to POLITICO by three U.S. and congressional officials, was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan as chaos erupted in Afghanistan’s capital city last week after the Taliban seized control of the country. It also came as the Biden administration has been relying on the Taliban for security outside the airport. But the decision to provide specific names to the Taliban, which has a history of brutally murdering Afghans who collaborated with the U.S. and other coalition forces during the conflict, has angered lawmakers and military officials. “Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” said one defense official, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.” […] The issue came up during a classified briefing on Capitol Hill earlier this week, which turned contentious after top Biden administration officials defended their close coordination with the Taliban. Biden officials contended that it was the best way to keep Americans and Afghans safe and prevent a shooting war between Taliban fighters and the thousands of U.S. troops stationed at the airport.

Now, no one can get to the airport as bombings rocked Kabul today, killing at least 10 US Marines. ISIS and al-Qaeda are everywhere. Sixty Afghan civilian also lost their lives in the blasts. Americans are stranded and they cannot leave to get to safety. The airport is chaos and now it’s a warzone. They cannot stay because now the Taliban knows who they are. We cannot get them because Biden won’t allow it. Though some US forces and CIA operatives have conducted some rescue missions—it’s not a wholesale operation. It’s limited. We now have dead American soldiers on top of stranded American citizens who will be left behind because Biden decided to cave to the Taliban on the August 31 deadline. It was already bad enough that Biden was leaving Americans behind after promising to stay until all were evacuated. Now, he’s handing over kill lists to the terrorists.

Biden wants to return to domestic policy. He doesn’t care about Afghanistan. Well, that negligence has led to blood on Joe’s hands.