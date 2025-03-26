Let's Talk About the Judge Presiding Over the Signal Chat Lawsuit
Even 'The View' Is Criticizing Jasmine Crockett for Mocking Greg Abbott's Disability

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 26, 2025 3:45 PM
When you’re a Democrat and you have lost the ladies on “The View,” you know you messed up.

The show’s co-hosts slammed Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) for mocking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability during a speech before the Human Rights Council earlier this week. While addressing the crowd, the lawmaker referred to Abbott as “hot wheels” because he is confined to a wheelchair.

"Y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there – come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey," Crockett said.


Co-host Sunny Hostin said Crockett’s remarks were “not a good idea” and that “you just don’t mock people with disabilities.”

I admire Jasmine Crockett. I do think she's an effective messenger. I think this was a mistake. I think when you make a mistake, you have to own it. You have to do that because it gives you a lot more credibility when you do that.

Hostin further stated that the effort to censure Crockett was “not appropriate” but that “it is appropriate for her to apologize."

Co-host Sara Haines also chimed in, saying while the lawmaker is an “effective” and “talented” communicator, the comment was “beneath her.”

Alyssa Farah said she respects Crockett, “but it’s never okay to mock a disability, whether Donald Trump or Jasmine Crockett.”

Of course, Crockett couldn’t handle the backlash, so instead of apologizing, she decided to try gaslighting the American public, claiming she wasn’t making fun of Abbott’s disability, but criticizing his policies.

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) filed a resolution on Wednesday to censure Crockett.

Of course, censuring Crockett won’t do much. Her whole shtick is saying ridiculous things to get attention and clicks. As I said on X, she has no substance, which means she has to resort to making incendiary comments to get the spotlight.

The best way for folks on the right to respond to people like Crockett is to refrain from treating them like serious people. After all, if she isn’t a serious person, then she should never be taken seriously, right?

