Even 'The View' Is Criticizing Jasmine Crockett for Mocking Greg Abbott's Disability

When you’re a Democrat and you have lost the ladies on “The View,” you know you messed up.

The show’s co-hosts slammed Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) for mocking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability during a speech before the Human Rights Council earlier this week. While addressing the crowd, the lawmaker referred to Abbott as “hot wheels” because he is confined to a wheelchair.

"Y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there – come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey," Crockett said.

I don’t use this word often, but Jasmine Crockett truly is wicked.



To call Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels” is cruel, contemptible & speaks to your lack of character.



A tree fell on Abbott when he was 26 years old — paralyzing him from the waist down.



His loving wife stayed… pic.twitter.com/z8aOn93DXk — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 25, 2025





Co-host Sunny Hostin said Crockett’s remarks were “not a good idea” and that “you just don’t mock people with disabilities.”

I admire Jasmine Crockett. I do think she's an effective messenger. I think this was a mistake. I think when you make a mistake, you have to own it. You have to do that because it gives you a lot more credibility when you do that.

Hostin further stated that the effort to censure Crockett was “not appropriate” but that “it is appropriate for her to apologize."

Co-host Sara Haines also chimed in, saying while the lawmaker is an “effective” and “talented” communicator, the comment was “beneath her.”

Alyssa Farah said she respects Crockett, “but it’s never okay to mock a disability, whether Donald Trump or Jasmine Crockett.”

Dang, even The View hosts are slamming Jasmine Crockett for her comment about Greg Abbot!



Broken clocks, and all that. pic.twitter.com/GuL5tmB0HS — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) March 26, 2025

Of course, Crockett couldn’t handle the backlash, so instead of apologizing, she decided to try gaslighting the American public, claiming she wasn’t making fun of Abbott’s disability, but criticizing his policies.

JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett blasts Trump supporters for "misinterpreting" what she said when she referred to Gov. Greg Abbott as "Gov. Hot Wheels."



Crockett says she is appalled that people think she was referring to his wheelchair.



Lmao. Next level gaslighting right here. pic.twitter.com/qQ99rByUj6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2025

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) filed a resolution on Wednesday to censure Crockett.

Jasmine…words have meanings & actions have consequences.



I look forward to introducing my resolution to censure you for your words and actions. https://t.co/KKbxPgUUMA — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) March 25, 2025

Of course, censuring Crockett won’t do much. Her whole shtick is saying ridiculous things to get attention and clicks. As I said on X, she has no substance, which means she has to resort to making incendiary comments to get the spotlight.

🚨My two cents on what Jasmine Crockett said about Greg Abbott's disability:



She's going to say even worse as time goes by.



Why?



Because she isn't a serious person or a serious lawmaker.



She's nothing more than a performance artist, an online personality.



That's all.



Since… pic.twitter.com/RIX1vOyBgo — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) March 26, 2025

The best way for folks on the right to respond to people like Crockett is to refrain from treating them like serious people. After all, if she isn’t a serious person, then she should never be taken seriously, right?