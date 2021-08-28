Sen. Marco Rubio is Demanding Answers About List of Americans and Allies Sent to Taliban

Thursday was an awful day in so many ways for this country and for Joe Biden's presidency. As Matt covered, POLITICO reported that we gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies. Biden himself didn't even deny it. Now, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), the Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and senior member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Committee, is seeking answers from the president in the form of a letter sent on Friday.

Media reports indicate that the Biden Admin gave the Taliban the names of US citizens & Afghan allies we wanted to evacuate



I am demanding a response from them now



Because if this is true, @Potus basically provided the Taliban with a user friendly kill list — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 27, 2021

The letter is very brief and to the point. It's barely over a page, and it starts off by pointing out that Biden even admitted to the list. Rubio also denounces the president in other ways, writing that "your decision to believe [the Taliban] was nothing less than irresponsible and nai¨ve."

Rubio doesn't just mean business with his harsh but well-deserved words for the president. It has real teeth to it too. His letter closes by pointing out that "I will oppose any and all of your nominees for national security positions until you provide responses to the questions posed."

The full text of the letter, which includes those questions, reads: