Beyond Calls to Resign, Republican Members Are Also Aiming to Censure Joe Biden

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 10:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Katie covered, several members have called on President Joe Biden to resign over his catastrophic failure in handling with the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Predictably, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki scoffed at these calls with a confusing non-answer.

"Nearly two dozen House and Senate Republicans on Thursday called for President Joe Biden to resign or be removed," reported Forbes' Andrew Solender.

Solender points specifically to such a call from Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), as the congressman was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeachment articles against then President Donald Trump earlier this year. 

One such member, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has since doubled down on her calls for Biden to resign.

And there are plenty more, as has been quite thoroughly highlighted by Kylee Zempel for The Federalist.

Calls for resignation and impeachment aren't the only ways in which members are taking action against the president. Republican Reps. Lisa McClain of Michigan and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey introduced a resolution on Friday to censure Biden.

The text, with original emphasis, closed with:

Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That Congress does hereby condemn and censure President Joseph R. Biden for the decision to execute a haphazard military withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite sufficient warning as to the probable and deleterious consequences that this decision would have on the national security of the United States and its citizens, which decision constitutes a failure to meet acceptable standards of behavior relating to the national security responsibilities of the Commander in Chief.

"President Biden’s horrific lack of leadership in Afghanistan caused the deaths of more than a dozen U.S. servicemembers, which could have easily been avoided,” said Rep. McClain. “I applaud Rep. Van Drew for leading this effort to condemn and censure the president. We need to ensure these mistakes never happen again."

Other members included Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Bill Posey (R-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Tom Rice (R-SC), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Marianette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), David Rouzer (R-NC), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Eric Crawford (R-AR), Tracey Mann (R-KS) and Barry Moore (R-AL).

