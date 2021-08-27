Beyond Calls to Resign, Republican Members Are Also Aiming to Censure Joe Biden

As Katie covered, several members have called on President Joe Biden to resign over his catastrophic failure in handling with the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Predictably, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki scoffed at these calls with a confusing non-answer.

Psaki tells @nancycordes the White House's response to Republicans calling for Biden to resign over Afghanistan: "The president made absolutely clear that we are going to hunt down, go after and kill the terrorists who are responsible. Everyone should be supportive of that." pic.twitter.com/EU3d7v8BaB — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2021

"Nearly two dozen House and Senate Republicans on Thursday called for President Joe Biden to resign or be removed," reported Forbes' Andrew Solender.

Solender points specifically to such a call from Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), as the congressman was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeachment articles against then President Donald Trump earlier this year.

President Biden, you yourself said ‘The Buck stops here.’ Do the American people a favor. Resign and turn the job over to someone who can handle it.



My full statement:https://t.co/skfoLM0Kt7 — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) August 26, 2021

One such member, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has since doubled down on her calls for Biden to resign.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021

.@POTUS has failed in his duty as commander in chief to protect our servicemembers. He should resign. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 27, 2021

And there are plenty more, as has been quite thoroughly highlighted by Kylee Zempel for The Federalist.

Calls for resignation and impeachment aren't the only ways in which members are taking action against the president. Republican Reps. Lisa McClain of Michigan and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey introduced a resolution on Friday to censure Biden.

Today, I joined Rep. Van Drew in introducing a resolution to censure President Biden for his catastrophic failures in Afghanistan.



Read the full resolution ?https://t.co/x7FmBCQobX — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) August 27, 2021

The text, with original emphasis, closed with:

Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That Congress does hereby condemn and censure President Joseph R. Biden for the decision to execute a haphazard military withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite sufficient warning as to the probable and deleterious consequences that this decision would have on the national security of the United States and its citizens, which decision constitutes a failure to meet acceptable standards of behavior relating to the national security responsibilities of the Commander in Chief.

"President Biden’s horrific lack of leadership in Afghanistan caused the deaths of more than a dozen U.S. servicemembers, which could have easily been avoided,” said Rep. McClain. “I applaud Rep. Van Drew for leading this effort to condemn and censure the president. We need to ensure these mistakes never happen again."

Other members included Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Bill Posey (R-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Tom Rice (R-SC), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Marianette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), David Rouzer (R-NC), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Eric Crawford (R-AR), Tracey Mann (R-KS) and Barry Moore (R-AL).