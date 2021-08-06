RNC Opens First Black American Community Center: GOP 'Has Empowering Message and Policies for All'

On Wednesday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) re-opened their first Black American Community Center, in Cleveland, in partnership with the Ohio Republican Party (ORP). RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the $2 million investment in February. The center "is geared towards building relationships with individuals within the community who are interested in learning more and getting involved with the Republican Party," according to the RNC.

Excited to announce the GOP is continuing our investment in the Black community!



Republicans are expanding opportunities for Black Americans and this is just a first step. pic.twitter.com/8szQGJei6b — GOP (@GOP) August 4, 2021

"The RNC has made a dedicated effort to engage with the Black community year-round – not just a few weeks before a presidential election. We are serious about minority voter engagement because we know the Republican Party has an empowering message and policies that work for all Americans and the Black community. I am proud to see our first RNC Black Community Center open in Cleveland, Ohio," McDaniel said in a statement for Townhall.

Among the list of speakers included Laverne Gore, who had just won her primary on Tuesday to become the GOP Congressional nominee for Ohio's 11th district, which was previously held by Marcia Fudge, who now serves as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Paris Dennard, the RNC National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affair, was also there to present the RNC Chairman's Champion award on behalf of McDaniel to Carolee Upshur.

Upshur was a community organizer for the GOP in Ohio during the 2020 election cycle and was recently hired as the new RNC Black Engagement Coordinator for the new Community Center.

"This multi-million dollar RNC strategic Black engagement effort is a continuation of our historic comprehensive strategy started during the Trump campaign. These offices will be a true resource center to engage, educate, register to vote, and do GOTV efforts during this midterm cycle," Dennard said in a statement for Townhall.

The RNC first opened the Black Voices for Trump Community Center in Cleveland and in 14 other cities across the country.

While a majority of Blacks vote Democratic, Donald Trump did have more Black voters in 2020 than he did in 2016. A November 4, 2020 NBC report noted this shift came in "record numbers" and that their exit data polling shows "overall, Democrats have been losing Black male support since 2008."

"Black communities have been underserved and taken for granted by Democrats for decades. The RNC is investing heavily in outreach because we believe our party offers a brighter future for all Americans, especially Black Americans," RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks said in a statement for Townhall.