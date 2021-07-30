Bret Baier

CDC Messaging on Vaccine Mandate is Causing Extreme Confusion

Jul 30, 2021
Source: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

It's been a few days full of ire and confusion when it comes to guidelines and mandates over masks and vaccines. The confusion ramped up significantly, though, thanks to an interview Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Centers for Disease Control director, gave earlier on Friday with Fox News' Bret Baier during "Special Report."

"Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?" Baier asked had asked Dr. Walensky. 

"That's something that I think the administration is looking into, "she said. "It's something that I think we are looking to see approval of from the vaccine."

"Overall, I think in general, I am all for more vaccination. But, I have nothing further to say on that except that we are looking into those policies."

Reporting understandably honed in on the part of how "it's something I think we are looking to see approval of..."

The CDC was left scrambling as Dr. Walensky had to chime in over Twitter with a clarification that "There will be no nationwide mandate."

Also on Friday, President Joe Biden told reporters we get to "in all probability" look forward to more restrictions:

Q    Should Americans expect more — should Americans expect more guidelines coming up, more restrictions because of COVID?

THE PRESIDENT:  In all probability. And, by the way, we had a good day yesterday, almost a million people got vaccinated.  About half a million of those people for the first time — for the second shot.  And so, I’m hopeful that people are beginning to realize how essential it is to do.

As Landon also reported on Friday, Brett Giroir, the COVID-19 testing czar during the Trump administration, warned during a Fox News interview that we may be headed back for lockdowns, though he called them "a disaster," "counter-productive" and said "I don't think they work."

Last year, then candidate Biden told voters he wouldn't shut down the country or the economy, but clearly his administration is singing a different tune now, which is, at best, confusing. 

Most Popular