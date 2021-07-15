Joy Reid

The Lincoln Project: Battle Over HR 1 Is 'a Replaying of 9/11'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler

Yet another person associated with the Lincoln Project has made a comparison between Republicans and 9/11, Stuart Stevens, a senior adviser for the anti-Trump group, made the comments during a Wednesday night segment on MSNBC's "The ReidOut." 

The Lincoln Project and their ilk are usually making comparisons between the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, which resulted in 5 deaths, and 9/11, which resulted in almost 3,000 American deaths. These comments came during a discussion of the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act:

STEVENS: Well, look, I — I think it's our inability to imagine what will happen —

JOY REID: Yeah. 

STEVENS: — which is our greatest danger. 

REID: Yeah. 

STEVENS: It is a replaying of 9/11 and we cannot imagine what this attack on America — and we have to get out of that. 

REID: Yeah.

STEVENS: We call it the American experiment because it could have failed. 

REID: Yeah. 

STEVENS: It was an experiment.

REID: Yeah. 

STEVENS: And it's up to us to defend that.

Reid herself had said at the beginning of the show that the country is currently "under siege" by the Republican Party. She would also reference "a dictatorship" when it comes to the GOP:

"And it all culminates in that new bizarro world, Republican ideology doing everything in their power to make it so hard for you to vote that you can never vote them out. And you know what they call that? A dictatorship."

Great concerns exist with the bills above. They are considered an overhaul of federalism when it comes to politicians in Washington taking control of election systems throughout the country, and have been deemed unconstitutional as a result. Further, the legislation is crafted in a way to make lawsuits against it difficult.

Stevens himself acknowledged this federal overhaul on the show when he issued the call "to nationalize this election."

This brings the count to no less than three people formerly or currently associated with the Lincoln Project who have made such comparisons. 

Other than Stevens, there's Kurt Bardella, a former senior adviser for the anti-Trump group, who also made a comparison on "The ReidOut," even doubling down on his comments. Last week, Steve Schmidt, a co-founder of the group also made such a comparison during a virtual Lincoln Project town hall and claimed that January 6 will ultimately kill more people than the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Most Popular