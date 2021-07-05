Disney World Continues to Get More Woke

Back in May, I reported on how Christopher J. Rufo blew the lid on the "Reimagine Tomorrow" diversity training program at Disney World, with his "The Wokest Place on Earth" piece. And, as it turns out, Disney continues to get more woke.

As Owen Payne reported for WDW News Today, "Walt Disney World Removes “Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls” Greeting from Fireworks at Magic Kingdom to Promote Inclusivity." Instead of "Good evening, ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages," the greeting will now simply be "Good evening, Dreamers of all ages."

Disney removes ”Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls” from Happily Ever After pre show announcement.



Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/joWLcYBgMf — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) June 30, 2021

Payne eagerly shares that "This is just another step Disney has taken to ensure the experiences at the parks are inclusive to all," linking to stories to do with changes made to the Jungle Cruise ride, and also notes that the language of the greeting has already been changed in Tokyo.

It doesn't look as if Disney is going to stop here with such "inclusivity" efforts.

From Greg Cannella with CBS News:

"It's part of a broader effort," a spokesperson for Disney told CBS News. "It's not about one or two things." Disney announced in April that it was adding "Inclusion" as a fifth key component of its customer service. "We want our guests to see their own backgrounds and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney," the company said.

That announcement read in part:

This is just the beginning as we continue to work toward a world where we all belong – including a more diverse and inclusive Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There’s more to do, but we’re committed to listening, learning and making meaningful improvements. The world is changing, and we will change with it, and continue to be a source of joy and inspiration for all the world. We’ll never stop working to make sure that Disney is a welcoming place for all. I’m excited about where we’re headed, and we’ll have more to share soon. Thank you for joining us on this journey.

If "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" isn't "inclusive" enough, we can only imagine what else Disney has in store.