Disney is the Latest Corporation Called Out By Whistleblower Employees Over 'Diversity and Inclusion' Program

It's happened yet again. Whistleblowers have come out against their company's "diversity and inclusion" program. This time it's Disney World, according to City-Journal's Christopher F. Rufo's "The Wokest Place on Earth." He says he has "obtained a trove of whistleblower documents" pertaining to the program, called "Reimagine Tomorrow."

P.S. I'm working on an investigative reporting series on "woke capital." If you'd like to support this work, please consider making a $5 or $10 monthly contribution here. ??https://t.co/GpeTTG6wV4 — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

In addition to evidence from the documents, which are included on his website, Rufo writes that "multiple Disney employees, who requested anonymity out of fear of reprisals, told me that the Reimagine Tomorrow program has become deeply politicized and engulfed parts of the company in racial conflict."

There's clearly a pattern involved, including through tons of implicit and explicit white guilt and shame. Training modules on "antiracism" include "Allyship for Race Consciousness," and that white employees must "work through feelings of guilt, shame, and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be healed."

And boy, does Disney expect their employees to atone and take action. One module is called "What Can I Do About Racism?," which tells employees to reject "equality" in favor of "equity."

There's also a focus on whiteness, specifically for employees to go through with "How to Tell If You Have White Fragility." Among the things which white people must reject, because they are "white dominant" and "perpetuate white supremacy culture?" That would be "competition," "power hoarding," "comfort with predominantly white leadership," "individualism," "timeliness" and "comprehensiveness."

Seriously? If a were a minority I would be extremely offended that Disney doesn't think I would abide by something like "timelines" because I'm not white.

It's basically what we all have to fear with critical race theory, complete with a reminder that America has a "long history of systemic racism and transphobia." Not only do we have to fear our school's influencing children, though, but Disney World actually encourages employees to push this on their children. One of the 75 resources included is a guide on "Your Kids Are Not Too Young to Talk About Race."

Ironically, the company is intent on achieving this crusade of "antiracism" through segregation:

Finally, as part of an initiative labeled “CEO sponsored priorities,” Disney has launched racially segregated “affinity groups” for minority employees, with the goal of achieving “culturally-authentic insights.” In the original launch, the Latino affinity group was called “Hola,” the Asian affinity group was called “Compass,” and the black affinity group was called “Wakanda.” The racial affinity groups, also called Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs), are technically open to all employees but in practice have become almost entirely segregated by race, with the occasional exception for white “executive champions” who attend on behalf of corporate leadership. “The thing that this company does very well is they know politics, so they leave many things unspoken,” said one employee, a racial minority, who also claimed the affinity groups are intended to be racially segregated spaces. “I don’t think anyone has necessarily even tried to attend something that they would discover that they’re not welcome at.”

Rufo also added that:

Multiple Disney employees told me the political environment at the company has intensified in recent months. There are “almost daily memos, suggested readings, panels, and seminars that [are] all centered around antiracism,” said one employee. The company is “completely ideologically one-sided” and actively discourages conservative and Christian employees from expressing their views. “I attended several [training sessions] at the beginning just to see what the temperature of the discussion would be and to gauge if I would be able to bring up my own objections in a safe way—safe meaning for my career. And I’ve continually gotten the unspoken answer: ‘no,’” said the employee. “It’s been very stifling to feel like everyone keeps talking about having open dialogue and compassionate conversations, but when it comes down to it, I know if I said one thing that was truthful, based on data, or even just based on my own personal experience, it would actually be rather unwelcomed.”

Rufo certainly has done his homework. Not only does he provide 22 pages of documents, he also goes into great detail over Twitter, in a thread Donald Trump Jr indicates it's the one thread you should read.

If there’s one thread you read all week make it this one. WTF?!? https://t.co/B5XV5PPHIK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 8, 2021

According to a trove of whistleblower materials, Disney has launched a “diversity and inclusion” program, called “Reimagine Tomorrow,” which includes trainings on “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” “white fragility,” “white saviors,” “microaggressions,” and “antiracism.” pic.twitter.com/l41Dltugfg — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

White employees are told to “work through feelings of guilt, shame, and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be healed.” They must “listen with empathy [to] Black colleagues” and “not question or debate Black colleagues’ lived experience.” pic.twitter.com/PkLnMhaqrA — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

Disney sponsored the creation of a “21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge” and recommended it to employees. The challenge begins with a lesson on “systemic racism” and tells participants they have “all been raised in a society that elevates white culture over others.” pic.twitter.com/VDN6TUqhma — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

Finally, participants are told they must “pivot” from “white dominant culture” to “something different.” The document claims that “competition,” “individualism,” “timeliness,” and “comprehensiveness” are “white dominant” values that “perpetuate white supremacy culture.” pic.twitter.com/f4Z9LSv8Ir — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

Finally, Disney has launched racially-segregated “affinity groups” for minority employees, with the goal of achieving “culturally-authentic insights.” The Latino group was named “Hola,” the Asian group was named “Compass,” and the black group was named “Wakanda.” pic.twitter.com/iCsGBFoD3I — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

Seriously, when will these woke corporations learn? Coca-Cola's head attorney just resigned over this kind of thing, and their racial sensitivity training may have violated federal law, as Matt reported. The American people do not want this, not in their places of work, and not for their children in school.