Rand Paul

Sen. Josh Hawley's Sister Faces Harassment from Democratic PAC

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Josh Hawley's Sister Faces Harassment from Democratic PAC

Source: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Last Friday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) shared that Really American PAC had harassed his sister, Dr. Leslie Hawley, at her place of work in Springfield, Missouri. Bryan Lowry also reported for The Kansas City Star that there are police investigations being conducted and that the U.S. Capitol Police have been alerted to the incident.

Dr. Hawley has released a statement as well, tweeted by her brother's account:

Really American PAC doubled down on their actions, which included tweeting at Matt Whitlock, formerly with the NRSC and now-retired Sen. Orrin Hatch's (R-UT) office. 

The PAC has also promised their lawyers will be getting involved. 

The back-and-forth appears to involve disputes over whether the senator's main residence is in Missouri or Virginia and whether the Missouri residence in question is in Ozark or Springfield. That does not, however, explain why the PAC would show up with their billboard truck at Dr. Hawley's medical office.

Lowry's reporting also references an incident in January when street protesters showed up at the Hawleys residence in Virginia when the senator's wife, Erin Hawley, was at home with their newborn daughter. Mrs. Hawley has herself discussed it via Fox News. 

Hawley again addressed that January incident on Friday:

Beyond the tweets between Sen. Hawley and the Really American PAC, the Democratic PAC has engaged in numerous and lengthy Twitter threads, using #CarpetBaggerHawley to further target the senator. 

Really American PAC frequently goes after Republicans on Twitter, including offensives using #RepublicanLiars, #RepublicansHateAmericans, and #RepublicansHateLife. 

The PAC has also been called out for tweeting about Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was physically assaulted by a neighbor in 2017 has received numerous death threats, particularly over his exchanges with Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding the Wuhan coronavirus. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Two Republicans Stabbed Us in the Back Over the Capitol Hill Riot Committee
Matt Vespa
Wait...China Ordered the NIH to Delete Gene Data on COVID?
Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Upholds the Extension of CDC’s Eviction Moratorium
Carson Swick
Watch: White House Can't Identify Any GOP Lawmakers Who Want to 'Defund Police'
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Poll: Biden Losing Support Among Democrats
Rebecca Downs

LATEST: Donald Rumsfeld Has Died
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular