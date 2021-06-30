Sen. Josh Hawley's Sister Faces Harassment from Democratic PAC

Last Friday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) shared that Really American PAC had harassed his sister, Dr. Leslie Hawley, at her place of work in Springfield, Missouri. Bryan Lowry also reported for The Kansas City Star that there are police investigations being conducted and that the U.S. Capitol Police have been alerted to the incident.

Dr. Hawley has released a statement as well, tweeted by her brother's account:

Really American PAC doubled down on their actions, which included tweeting at Matt Whitlock, formerly with the NRSC and now-retired Sen. Orrin Hatch's (R-UT) office.

The PAC has also promised their lawyers will be getting involved.

The back-and-forth appears to involve disputes over whether the senator's main residence is in Missouri or Virginia and whether the Missouri residence in question is in Ozark or Springfield. That does not, however, explain why the PAC would show up with their billboard truck at Dr. Hawley's medical office.

Lowry's reporting also references an incident in January when street protesters showed up at the Hawleys residence in Virginia when the senator's wife, Erin Hawley, was at home with their newborn daughter. Mrs. Hawley has herself discussed it via Fox News.

Hawley again addressed that January incident on Friday:

Beyond the tweets between Sen. Hawley and the Really American PAC, the Democratic PAC has engaged in numerous and lengthy Twitter threads, using #CarpetBaggerHawley to further target the senator.

#CarpetBaggerHawley was fully supportive of the violent seditious traitors on January 6th, so naturally he wants to blame @ReallyAmerican1 for holding him accountable.



We will NOT be intimidated.

RT to help spread his shame.pic.twitter.com/j50HoUrSyY — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 25, 2021

Really American PAC frequently goes after Republicans on Twitter, including offensives using #RepublicanLiars, #RepublicansHateAmericans, and #RepublicansHateLife.

Can we get 1,000 fast replies with the hashtag #RepublicansHateAmericans to get it trending? — ReallyAmerican.com ???? (@ReallyAmerican1) March 10, 2021

#RepublicansHateAmericans and represent a real threat to the continuity of Democracy. If you'd like to help us keep fighting them and keep the pressure on, you can support our efforts with a retweet and small contribution here. https://t.co/DTf1uNc5ki — ReallyAmerican.com ???? (@ReallyAmerican1) March 10, 2021

You can watch the full clip of #RepublicansHateLife here. Please do us a huge favor and retweet and subscribe to our youtube channel here so you don't miss anything. https://t.co/f19u5Wmmpg — ReallyAmerican.com ???? (@ReallyAmerican1) March 22, 2021

The PAC has also been called out for tweeting about Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was physically assaulted by a neighbor in 2017 has received numerous death threats, particularly over his exchanges with Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding the Wuhan coronavirus.

Just this weekend. For years people like @BetteMidler have cheered Rand’s horrific attack and serious injuries. The former teacher of the year @RodRobinsonRVA tweeted that Rand’s attacker was a “hero” and urged Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to “step up”. Why is he still teaching? — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021