One Confirmed Dead, 99 Unaccounted for After Building Partially Collapses in Miami

Authorities reported that at least one person has died following Thursday morning's partial building collapse at a condo in Surfside, near Miami. In addition to this death, at least 99 remain unaccounted for. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as well as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava have declared a state of emergency.

It is not known what caused the collapse.

According to a 4:30pm update from CBS 12 News, 102 people are safe and accounted for. Thirty-seven people have been pulled from the building.

A "Support Surfside" website has already been set up to help survivors. The Miami Heat and Miami Heat Charitable Fund are listed as assisting organizations, in addition to the Coral Gables Community Foundation, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, and the Miami Foundation.

The website also notes that there is a family assistance center for those who cannot find their relatives from the building.

During a Thursday GOP Doctors Caucus press conference about origins of the Wuhan coronavirus he was present at, Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) opened by praying about the tragedy.

"Let me first offer up our prayers," Scalise offered, "for all of those people in Miami." In addition to noting "we continue to keep them in our prayers, and hope for the best," Scalise praised the work of Gov. DeSantis as well as "the heroic efforts" of the first responders at the scene.

In contrast, President Joe Biden had to be reminded by Vice President Kamala Harris to acknowledge the situation. The president was making remarks about a bipartisan deal which was struck on infrastructure.