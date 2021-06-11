Mainstream Media

Keith Olbermann Reminds Us What An Awful Person He Is: 'Breitbart is a Dead Drunken Moron'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 10:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Keith Olbermann Reminds Us What An Awful Person He Is: 'Breitbart is a Dead Drunken Moron'

Source: AP Photo/MSNBC

Keith Olbermann really is a terrible person, one of the worst. His rants are insane. He makes no sense, and it's really a wonder why if anyone is going to be thrown off of social media, it isn't this man. The leftist loon provided one more reason why he's such an awful human being when he responded to Alex Marlow promoting his book, "Breaking the News."

Alex Marlow is the current editor-in-chief of Breitbart, which the late Andrew Breitbart founded. As Olbermann himself acknowledged, Breitbart is dead, meaning he had the gall to go over a dead man who can't defend himself. 

The outlet definitely took notice. "Olbermann Triggered by Marlow, Throws Twitter Tantrum, Attacks Defenseless Andrew Breitbart," Hannah Bleu reported for Breitbart. "Olbermann," as Bleu pointed out, "was clearly disturbed by the author’s tweet of gratitude, though he was unable to debunk any of Marlow’s assertions, devolving into a sequence of uninventive name-calling and baselessly smearing the late Andrew Breitbart."

Those who noticed on Twitter pointed out what a low move it was, and also that the sports commentator turned political nut job couldn't properly refute the argument and is begging for relevancy.

Marlow clearly struck a nerve in tweeting something Olbermann didn't like, especially if the book called out the mainstream media, including MSNBC, where Olbermann used to work.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Study: Vapers, Smokers Not More Likely to be Infected with COVID-19
Landon Mion

Qualified Immunity Under Fire After Cop Flips Pregnant Woman's Car, Resulting in Lawsuit
Landon Mion
Ashli Babbitt's Husband Sues for the Identity of the Officer Who Killed His Wife
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Anti-Trump Group Flips Out Because Fox News Won't Air Ad About January 6
Rebecca Downs
Disgraced Ex-FBI Agent Peter Strzok Had Suspicions About Who Was Leaking Trump-Russia Info
Matt Vespa
Students for Life and Sen. Mike Braun Continue to Put the Pressure on Fauci
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular