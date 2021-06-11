Keith Olbermann Reminds Us What An Awful Person He Is: 'Breitbart is a Dead Drunken Moron'

Keith Olbermann really is a terrible person, one of the worst. His rants are insane. He makes no sense, and it's really a wonder why if anyone is going to be thrown off of social media, it isn't this man. The leftist loon provided one more reason why he's such an awful human being when he responded to Alex Marlow promoting his book, "Breaking the News."

A) You’re a moron

B) Breitbart was a drunken moron

C) Breitbart is a dead drunken moron https://t.co/OLHzhzEPxJ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 10, 2021

Alex Marlow is the current editor-in-chief of Breitbart, which the late Andrew Breitbart founded. As Olbermann himself acknowledged, Breitbart is dead, meaning he had the gall to go over a dead man who can't defend himself.

The outlet definitely took notice. "Olbermann Triggered by Marlow, Throws Twitter Tantrum, Attacks Defenseless Andrew Breitbart," Hannah Bleu reported for Breitbart. "Olbermann," as Bleu pointed out, "was clearly disturbed by the author’s tweet of gratitude, though he was unable to debunk any of Marlow’s assertions, devolving into a sequence of uninventive name-calling and baselessly smearing the late Andrew Breitbart."

Those who noticed on Twitter pointed out what a low move it was, and also that the sports commentator turned political nut job couldn't properly refute the argument and is begging for relevancy.

This isn’t a shot at you. Merely feedback. Many people-alcoholics or family members-can get really hurt with this line of attack. Addiction cuts across all Party lines. Cornell right? You can make cogent points without slamming the dead. — Andrew P. Duncan (@AndrewPDuncan2) June 10, 2021

Keith really sucks. I’m surprised anyone pays attention to him. — Frances (@frannechie) June 11, 2021

Indeed I had thought he was deceased or something appropriate... — Dave (@Eagle_Chief) June 11, 2021

But you're not refuting his assertions, are you? — Bill Muse (@muse3282) June 12, 2021

Damn Keith, what is wrong with you? I can't tell if you chose this character or you are on some strange combination of drugs.



Why not debunk him? If you shout out "moron" but can't debate the idea, you look like a moron. — Bjornamonga (@bjornamonga) June 11, 2021

Marlow clearly struck a nerve in tweeting something Olbermann didn't like, especially if the book called out the mainstream media, including MSNBC, where Olbermann used to work.