Twitter Caves to Mob, Drops 'Journalist' Title for Andy Ngo

As Townhall has reported, Andy Ngo recently addressed an attack on Portland last weekend to confirm he was indeed the victim of an assault. He laid out the details in a lengthy Twitter thread, which is in line with details shared in reporting from sources, such as Suzette Smith, with Williamette Week. Some didn't so much take issue with the beating Ngo faced, as they did with how he was referred to as a "journalist." Screenshots show that Twitter ultimately caved to the mob and subsequently referred to Ngo as an "author."

Some woke twerp complained to Twitter about its curated news feature describing Andy Ngo as a journalist, so Twitter dutifully complied and removed that description. pic.twitter.com/vvaXD2hPIn — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 4, 2021

Ngo's work has been widely covered but ignored by mainstream outlets, and a New York Post's editorial said "The media could use a lot more truth-tellers like Andy Ngo. And the country could use a lot more officials paying attention to him."

Thank you to the editorial board of @nypost for defending me on principle. Antifa & their sympathizers have tried to isolate me from other media peers & publications. https://t.co/9Xnsw5Piuh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2021

He's also received support over Twitter as well, as users react not only to the assault, but to Twitter's decision.

willfully ignore, his peers in legacy media actively discredit him. Some slander him.



There’s been a vacuum of news coverage surrounding Antifa and the constant chaos they have wrought in cities like Portland since last summer.



It’s inconvenient to the chosen narrative, — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) June 3, 2021

a pass because they have the good fortune of having the politics that are in vogue at the moment.



The rest of us shouldn’t stay silent any longer. They’ve tried to taint us by guilt-by-association. But what is right and wrong doesn’t depend on who it helps, or who it hurts. — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) June 3, 2021

Twitter is evil.



This may not seem like a big deal but then think about what other truths they are undoubtably hiding and manipulating.



Though for the record @MrAndyNgo, you’re too good to be called a journalist. Take it as a compliment... https://t.co/fkqvo0avVX — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 4, 2021

Tech companies literally deciding who gets to be a journalist is a whole new level of creepy evil that I have no doubt will go widely unheralded.



The funny thing is that it’s awfully rich for the likes of @ChuckModi1 to be calling @MrAndyNgo not a “journalist” https://t.co/BQG38fSYgm — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 4, 2021

Andy Ngo pisses off the rabid, militant far-left. That means he's doing a good job. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 4, 2021

Every decent journalist stands with Andy Ngo & not one of us has a list of death threats as long as he has mustered over the past three years. Those of us lucky enough to leave the danger behind on the battlefield respect him for standing up to the tactics of tyranny & terror. https://t.co/ANePr84qgE — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 4, 2021

In his thread, Ngo called "on journalists and all those who believe in the First Amendment" to join him in "standing against the tyranny of those who use violence to terrorize, silence and suppress the truth."

join me in standing against the tyranny of those who use violence to terrorize, silence and suppress the truth. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

It does not appear as if the verbal and threats of physical assault against Ngo will be coming to an end, however.

Antifa are alerting their comrades in Colorado about an upcoming conference I've been invited to speak at. The posts suggest they are trying to find ways to sneak in and to carry out acts of violence or disruption. pic.twitter.com/RLSwtj1tjG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2021

The Western Conservative Summit will be held in Denver on Juneteenth https://t.co/Yizb8Abtfb — Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists - Palestina Libre! (@COSAntiFascists) June 2, 2021

Get the milkshakes ready — KNova (@KNovaMusic) June 3, 2021