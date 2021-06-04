Twitter

Twitter Caves to Mob, Drops 'Journalist' Title for Andy Ngo

Jun 04, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

As Townhall has reported, Andy Ngo recently addressed an attack on Portland last weekend to confirm he was indeed the victim of an assault. He laid out the details in a lengthy Twitter thread, which is in line with details shared in reporting from sources, such as Suzette Smith, with Williamette Week. Some didn't so much take issue with the beating Ngo faced, as they did with how he was referred to as a "journalist." Screenshots show that Twitter ultimately caved to the mob and subsequently referred to Ngo as an "author."

Ngo's work has been widely covered but ignored by mainstream outlets, and a New York Post's editorial said "The media could use a lot more truth-tellers like Andy Ngo. And the country could use a lot more officials paying attention to him."

He's also received support over Twitter as well, as users react not only to the assault, but to Twitter's decision.

In his thread, Ngo called "on journalists and all those who believe in the First Amendment" to join him in "standing against the tyranny of those who use violence to terrorize, silence and suppress the truth." 

It does not appear as if the verbal and threats of physical assault against Ngo will be coming to an end, however.

