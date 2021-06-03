Andy Ngo Speaks About Being Attacked in Portland

As I reported last weekend, Andy Ngo was reportedly attacked in Portland sometime between late Friday night, early Saturday morning. Ngo spoke about the assault over a Twitter thread on Wednesday, confirming it was him.

book, “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”



I was chased, attacked and beaten by a masked mob, baying for my blood. Had I not been able to shelter wounded and bleeding inside a hotel while they beat the doors and windows like animals, there is... — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Antifa wants me dead because I document what they want to stay hidden. The attacks against me and threats on my life are retribution for my work as a journalist, recording the tactics and true ideology of an extremist clandestine movement that relies on deception and regards... — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

and preserved by the founding fathers, to report freely without fear. I was forced to flee my home in Portland last year as the death threats escalated but returned recently to take care of my elderly family. When I engaged in field reporting for my book, I did what every... — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

to do my job and stay alive. As the Asian son of Vietnamese immigrants, I also have to be mindful of Antifa’s attacks on multiple people of East Asian origin. pic.twitter.com/flkBXiPmpX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

immediately yelled, “That’s Andy. Get him! Get him!”



As I sprinted through downtown Portland trying to flag down help, there was no visible police presence. At SW 4th Ave and SW Morrison, one of the black-clad Antifa members tackled me to the ground in front of... — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

In the chaos, I managed to seize a moment when my attackers were distracted and crawled away. As soon as I could get to my feet, I sprinted inside the only business I could see that was open —The Nines Hotel. I begged hotel staff to call 911, but they refused and ordered me... pic.twitter.com/CWxwFS1nMH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

It seemed obvious they intended to make good on hundreds of threats over the past two years to kill me. pic.twitter.com/93ZifwJTHA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Dozens of riot police took up positions in front of the building where at least one online video shows extremists swearing and screaming at officers for “protecting Andy Ngo.” At least one Antifa member was arrested according to the... https://t.co/jcOofV9qeu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Later, I was escorted to an ambulance by a medic from Portland Fire and Rescue through a back entrance of the hotel. pic.twitter.com/zW3Iov5Uwt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

When Antifa last beat me for doing my job in 2019, doctors told me I could have died from the brain hemorrhage caused by the blows to my head. I have made more than two dozen reports of subsequent threats and attacks to the Portland Police,... — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

These lies will be used again to try to discredit me and other journalists reporting on Antifa, and to distort the facts.



But there is only one truth. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

join me in standing against the tyranny of those who use violence to terrorize, silence and suppress the truth. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Ngo's account appears to be consistent with reporting from Suzette Smith for Williamette Week.

Smith followed up on Wednesday, noting Ngo's thread and also writing that:

This is the second time in three years that protesters have attacked Ngo, whom they consider a threat to their safety because he regularly posts their mug shots and personal information to social media following their arrests. Ngo says he ventured back into the crowd while reporting a new chapter for his recent book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. (Publishers often ask for follow-up chapters to bestsellers.)

In subsequent tweets, Ngo and others have highlighted the concern to do with people not taking the attack seriously enough.

For years, we got journalists claiming that Trump was a threat to their personal safety. Now, Andy Ngo is reportedly chased through the streets and beaten by a mob, and the entire press is ignoring it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 3, 2021

Journalism that challenges power comes with risks. Journalists who investigate, who go on the ground—who go to dangerous areas—should be supported, not condemned. This isn't "spectacle."



Often the best reporting isn't what earns accolades but rather receives censorship. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

My detractors do this because they want to take away the one thing that all decent people agree on: press freedom is sacred. Who the far-left defines as "press" are those who write what they approve of. Anyone else is a "provocateur" deserving of intimidation & violence. https://t.co/nLnT6IbCj8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2021

The thing that Tim misses is that Andy probably didn’t go there looking for a story. Andy went to a place filled with people that he has lied about for years & he didn’t bring his far right street gang body guards so that Andy getting kicked out would BECOME the story — Rational Disconnect (@RationalDis) June 3, 2021

Following his Twitter thread, Ngo appeared on Fox News' "Ingraham Angle."