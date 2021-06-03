Portland

Andy Ngo Speaks About Being Attacked in Portland

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Jun 03, 2021 9:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

As I reported last weekend, Andy Ngo was reportedly attacked in Portland sometime between late Friday night, early Saturday morning. Ngo spoke about the assault over a Twitter thread on Wednesday, confirming it was him.

Ngo's account appears to be consistent with reporting from Suzette Smith for Williamette Week

Smith followed up on Wednesday, noting Ngo's thread and also writing that:

This is the second time in three years that protesters have attacked Ngo, whom they consider a threat to their safety because he regularly posts their mug shots and personal information to social media following their arrests. Ngo says he ventured back into the crowd while reporting a new chapter for his recent book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. (Publishers often ask for follow-up chapters to bestsellers.)

In subsequent tweets, Ngo and others have highlighted the concern to do with people not taking the attack seriously enough.

Following his Twitter thread, Ngo appeared on Fox News' "Ingraham Angle."

