Really, This Is What Shows 'The True Mark' of Anthony Fauci?

Considering how damning the thousands of Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails released on Wednesday turned out to be, it's not shocking his media appearances would be as friendly as possible. And it turns out MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace was really friendly, throughout the entire 10-minute interview.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Blows Smoke at Fauci for Surviving the Release of His Emails: 'You Passed the Test That Very Few of Us Would Pass' https://t.co/lIoM3lCliO — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 3, 2021

Fauci's emails were not addressed until during the last 2.5 minutes, specifically one to do with press conferences. Wallace also pushed Fauci into slamming Trump and his supporters, implying they're idiots.

Wallace: I wonder if you feel like you're still making up some of that lost ground from many months under the last administration, Not just no information, but disinformation being out there. Do you still see some hardness among his supporters around the vaccine or around some of these messages you're sharing with us today. Fauci: Yeah, I mean there's no doubt there are people out there who for one reason or other resent me for what I did in the last administration, which was not anything that was anti-Trump at all. It was just trying to get the right information, to try and get the right data. And what they didn't seem to understand, I guess that's understandable, that they didn't understand it, is that science is a dynamic process. So something that you know In January, you make a recommendation or a comment about it, but as you get more and more information, the information leads you to change, because that's what science is. Science is a self-correcting process. So when you hear someone say something at one point, and then two or three months later, if you stick with what you had said at the original time, at 1/5 the amount of data that you have now, I think that would be inappropriate. It's appropriate, though sometimes it's difficult for people to understand, is how you learn more and more, you've got to continue to evolve with the data. And that's what I was trying to do, is to always tell the truth on the basis of what the data is. And it was never deliberately something against the president. In fact, you spoke about my emails, you look at my emails, I never in my emails said anything derogatory about President Trump. Wallace: Well the true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal e-mails come out. So, you passed the test that very few of us would pass.

I don't know, maybe it has something to do with how tweets highlighting the long-term harm of Fauci's lies?

Fauci lied...



People died. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) June 3, 2021

Fauci Lied.



Americans Died.



Pass it on. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 3, 2021

Fauci lied.

Businesses died. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 2, 2021

My child who is high functioning and adhd suffered because the negligence of bureaucrats who put their interest first before Americans. We scarred a whole generation. https://t.co/IklRWGsPNw — XIMENA (@RepublicanChick) June 3, 2021

Though the interview never addressed Fauci's flip-flopping on mask efficacy, it's clear this is what he was addressing in the excerpt above. Fauci has known for some time that masks did not do much to slow the spread, as Spencer and Matt have emphasized in their reporting.

If Wallace wants Fauci to address "disinformation," in the way that she did, it's obvious she did not "read through those emails."

Not once did Wallace push back on or question anything Fauci had to say.

Boy oh boy does she love this man.