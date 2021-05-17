Fauci Finally Admits What We Call Knew About the COVID Vaccine, Masks, and Infections

Dr. Anthony Fauci wasn’t a grade-A annoyance on COVID over the weekend. He took a position on something. Let’s hope he doesn’t flip-flop like he’s done throughout this crisis. Granted, it’s something that we already knew about the COVID vaccines, but better late than never. He gets zero credit since the man has been a serial disaster regarding offering advice during the pandemic. From masks to keeping people scared of infection even after vaccination, Fauci has been there. He’s been so bad that some liberals, like Nate Silver, have been calling him out, accusing the COVID czar of “gaslighting” us on the vaccine.

Over the weekend, Fauci finally said what we’ve known about the vaccine. That they’re super effective to the point that it’s a “dead end” for the virus. Also, even the very rare cases of infection post-vaccination, which are all asymptomatic, these people still don’t need to wear a mask since their virus load is immensely low and do not risk spreading the disease (via The Hill):

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said during a discussion on Sunday about the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to drop mask recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals that vaccinated people become "dead ends" for COVID-19. Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Fauci explained to host John Dickerson that fully vaccinated people can go without masks even if they have an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 because the level of virus is much lower in their nasopharynx, the top part of their throat that lies behind the nose, than it is in someone who is unvaccinated. "So even though there are breakthrough infections with vaccinated people, almost always the people are asymptomatic and the level of virus is so low it makes it extremely unlikely — not impossible but very, very low likelihood — that they're going to transmit it," Fauci said. Fauci added that vaccinated people essentially become "dead ends" for the virus to spread within their communities.

Great news, doc—but you also said that New York was the state that did it right. No. They didn’t do it right. Gov. Andrew Cuomo let the virus burn through nursing homes, thanks to his executive order forcing these facilities to admit COVID-positive patients. It killed thousands. It was so bad that Cuomo and his people intentionally undercounted the true death toll in these locations by 50 percent.

This attachment to the messaging strategy that’s a mixture of ‘scare the crap out of us’ and ‘you can’t handle the truth’ has led to disastrous results. For starters, institutionally there’s no reason to listen to these clowns again. They got political. They drummed up panic. And an entire generation should ignore everything and anything they say after this COVID fiasco is over. I was told that Florida and Texas would be COVID graveyards. That was wrong. Maybe this thing called herd immunity has taken effect. I’ll say it already has.