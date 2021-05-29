Holocaust

Nashville's Hatwrks Under Fire for Selling Star of David Patches Reading 'Not Vaccinated'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: May 29, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: Tweet from Rachel Tiede of Deleted Instagram Post Screenshot

A Nashville hat store known as Hatwrks has come under fire after Star of David patches were advertised on Instagram reading "Not Vaccinated."

It is hard to see how anyone would not make the connection. The patch sold at Hatwrks is even frayed at the edges similarly to the ones Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. 

Though the Instagram post has been deleted and the product does not look to be available anywhere on their website, the business is still receiving negative attention due to the original post and subsequent Instagram posts.

There is also a post quoting conspiracy theorist David Icke, who is known for the Reptilian theory that many world leaders and other figures are really Reptilian like aliens who control Earth.

The Hatwrks website advertises that they sell Stetson products, and the brand has addressed the matter on Twitter.

Many people expressed outrage on Twitter, including Jewish people who were alive and living in Europe during WWII and the relatives of Holocaust survivors.

Additionally, volunteers at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, who are also survivors, signed onto an open letter from Friday. In addition to condemning antisemitism, the letter also spoke out against the star being "exploited." 

One part of the letter read "It is deeply painful for us to see our personal history—the systematic destruction of our families and communities and murder of six million Jewish men, women, and children—exploited in this way. What we survived should be remembered, studied, and learned from, but never misused."

Most Popular