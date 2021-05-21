Nancy Pelosi's Hypocrisy is Showing

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has had quite the headache this week, thanks to a handful of Republicans who continue to make life difficult for her as she refuses to rescind the mask mandate on the House floor. As Reagan reported on Thursday, Democrats in the House also killed a resolution from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), which sought to change the mask policy. Yet, Pelosi is specifically targeting Republicans, and we have examples.

Pelosi owes her speakership to some pretty thin margins, so thin, in fact, that Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) was allowed to come cast her vote for her, even though she had tested positive for COVID. She didn't even use the plexiglass enclosure to do so, Politico reported, which was provided for members like Reps. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), and Tim Ryan (D-OH) who were in quarantine status. Wilson and Ryan both voted for Pelosi.

2. Which Article, Section, and Clause of the US Constitution calls for a House Physician? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 21, 2021

Whatever it takes to maintain the gavel. Speaker Pelosi is all about that power grab, to be sure.

January seems like ancient history in a lot of ways. But Pelosi was quite fine to be schmoozing with unmasked individuals while refusing to rescind the outdated mask mandate on the House floor all in the same week.

This was impossible when Biden addressed these same lawmakers in Congress...22 days ago. https://t.co/QoZ9dibX1Q — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 20, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greets Senator Tammy Duckworth, one of two AAPI US Senators, at today's signing ceremony for the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act. pic.twitter.com/uJ1KsCGV00 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 20, 2021

Maskless hugs and handshakes are back in at the White House. pic.twitter.com/KWtgZ68r4v — The Recount (@therecount) May 20, 2021

I just got fined $500 for doing the same thing they are. https://t.co/fBIiNRVBO7 — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, @SpeakerPelosi fined me and @RepMTG and @RepBrianMast and other republicans $500 for not wearing a mask in the House chamber this week. Hypocrite! https://t.co/blVkfqYWbe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 20, 2021

In fact, the same day that the House voted down McCarthy's resolution, she had been at the White House to celebrate the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which was quite the cozy event, sans masks. And that's wonderful guests were able to celebrate in that way, but that's not the point.

Speaker Pelosi went to the White House yesterday. She didn’t wear a mask.



The day before, she fined Republicans for not wearing a mask on the House floor.



Typical hypocrisy from the Left. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 21, 2021

As Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tweeted, Pelosi has been fining Republicans who refuse to wear masks on the House floor. Those Republicans who made their protest known have included Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Mary Miller (IL), Thomas Massie (KY), Ralph Norman (SC), Lauren Boebert (CO), and Reps. Louis Gohmert, Chip Roy, and Beth Van Duyne, all from Texas.

I guess Democrats don’t trust the vaccines or the science. ?????



Speaker Maskhole doesn’t seem to respect our HIPAA rights or the constitution that says our compensation can’t be changed. https://t.co/emDiVeAHtt — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) May 21, 2021

I now have 2 letters for not wearing a mask on the House floor.



This discriminatory unconstitutional act of hypocrisy says:



1st fine - $500



2nd fine - $2,500



Meanwhile, Speaker Maskhole enjoys the mask free super spreader events at the White House.#HouseofHypocrites — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) May 21, 2021

Regarding @SpeakerPelosi’s ridiculous mask fines, reporters should ask her:



Why not in the senate?

Why not in the elevators?

Why not in the hallways?

Why not in the offices?

Why not for members speaking?



Why ONLY where @cspan cameras are? Because it’s ?? THEATER ?? not SCIENCE. pic.twitter.com/ZB5hM8NOr7 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 21, 2021

Such members have responded in creative ways.