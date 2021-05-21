Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi's Hypocrisy is Showing

May 21, 2021
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has had quite the headache this week, thanks to a handful of Republicans who continue to make life difficult for her as she refuses to rescind the mask mandate on the House floor. As Reagan reported on Thursday, Democrats in the House also killed a resolution from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), which sought to change the mask policy. Yet, Pelosi is specifically targeting Republicans, and we have examples. 

Pelosi owes her speakership to some pretty thin margins, so thin, in fact, that Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) was allowed to come cast her vote for her, even though she had tested positive for COVID. She didn't even use the plexiglass enclosure to do so, Politico reported, which was provided for members like Reps. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), and Tim Ryan (D-OH) who were in quarantine status. Wilson and Ryan both voted for Pelosi.

Whatever it takes to maintain the gavel. Speaker Pelosi is all about that power grab, to be sure. 

January seems like ancient history in a lot of ways. But Pelosi was quite fine to be schmoozing with unmasked individuals while refusing to rescind the outdated mask mandate on the House floor all in the same week.

In fact, the same day that the House voted down McCarthy's resolution, she had been at the White House to celebrate the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which was quite the cozy event, sans masks. And that's wonderful guests were able to celebrate in that way, but that's not the point.

As Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tweeted, Pelosi has been fining Republicans who refuse to wear masks on the House floor. Those Republicans who made their protest known have included Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Mary Miller (IL), Thomas Massie (KY), Ralph Norman (SC), Lauren Boebert (CO), and Reps. Louis Gohmert, Chip Roy, and Beth Van Duyne, all from Texas.

Such members have responded in creative ways.  

