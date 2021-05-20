Nancy Pelosi

Despite CDC Guidance for Vaccinated Individuals, Pelosi Will Not Lift House Floor Mask Mandate

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 20, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Despite CDC Guidance for Vaccinated Individuals, Pelosi Will Not Lift House Floor Mask Mandate

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday that the current mask mandate for the House floor will remain in place until all members are vaccinated, despite GOP pleas for updates to the policy. The guidance from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that fully vaccinated individuals need not wear masks any longer, whether indoors or outdoors. 

Pelosi maintained that the mandate will remain in place until all lawmakers are confirmed to have received the vaccine in full.

A group of House Republicans, some of whom had not yet received the vaccine, recently rebelled against Pelosi’s policy and refused to wear masks on the floor. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and a number of Republican lawmakers penned a resolution asking Pelosi and the Attending Physician to update the guidance in accordance with the CDC, so that vaccinated individuals may not wear masks.

The resolution to update the current mask guidance was ultimately blocked by Democrats who claim to "follow the science."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Actual Collusion: CNN's Chris Cuomo Helped Brother Andrew Navigate Harassment Scandal
Spencer Brown
Whoops! PolitiFact Backtracks Factcheck Over COVID-19 Lab Leak Hypothesis
Julio Rosas
Psaki Cornered on Biden Killing Keystone XL But Approving Russia's Pipeline
Katie Pavlich
Republicans Work to Resupply Israel's Iron Dome Defense System
Katie Pavlich
New York: Yep, We're Sticking With Outdoor Mask Mandates for Kids at Summer Camps
VIP
Guy Benson

'Go F*** Yourself': What Caused Jill Biden to Blow Her Top at Kamala Harris
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular