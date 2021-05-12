Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Offering State Residents Lucrative Cash Incentive to Get Vaccine

Posted: May 12, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) announced that the state will open back up on June 2. The takeaway from the announcement, though, was the lengths the state is willing to go to incentivize people to get vaccinated, as laid out in the governor's statewide address. Starting May 26, adults who have received at least one vaccine will be entered into a weekly drawing, with a total of five drawings, to win up to $1 million. This news is merely a tease; further details will be released by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Fear mongering, much?

The state is even incentivizing parents to get their children vaccinated. For residents under 18 who are eligible to receive the vaccine and do so, they will be entered to win a full four-years scholarship to any Ohio's state schools. It's worth nothing that the Pfizer vaccine was just approved for those 12-15 years old mere days ago.

Not all were thrilled with this incentivization.

Ohio currently ranks 19th in vaccines, with 81.51 percent of distributed vaccines having been administered.

