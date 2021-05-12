Even When They Try to Get It Right, Democrats Ultimately Get It Wrong on Standing Up for Israel

Content warning: This piece includes a tweet using an offensive slang term.

Update: This piece has been updated to include a letter from Senate Republicans urging support of Israel.

When it comes to President Joe Biden reaching out to assure Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of our support, the news came many hours after it should have.

As it was, though, the Biden administration was alarmingly slow to weigh in on the manner to not only mourn the loss of life, but stand up for our ally. Sure enough, former President Trump, whose accomplishments included moving the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, issued a statement.

Wow. Trump issued a statement defending Israel before Biden did. In case you ever wonder what real leadership looks like. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2021

On Wednesday night, Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) office issued a press release, signed by 43 Republican senators, "Rubio Leads Senate Republicans in Urging POTUS to Stand With Israel and to Not Provide Iran With Sanctions Relief."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted out calling Andrew Yang, who is running for mayor of New York, "shameful." Yang's crime? Daring to tweet in support of Israel, which is defending itself against declared terrorist organization Hamas.

Hamas is directly responsible for every civilian death—both Israelis and Palestinians. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 12, 2021

To Israel's detractors, though, including in Congress, it's Israel who is the terrorist, not Hamas. Caving to pressure, Yang clarified his tweet. Such a move is indeed "shameful," though for the opposite reason AOC claims. It looks like Yang has upset both sides, then.

Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked.



But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know. https://t.co/r721mHyfri — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2021

Okay, so what was the tweet that fired people up so badly they called on Yang to drop out, referred to him as someone who "proves once again that one does not have to be white to be a white supremacist," and asked him not to come to an event celebrating the end of Ramadan.

I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere. — Andrew Yang???????? (@AndrewYang) May 10, 2021

The top response is something else, too. Why does an offensive, not creative, lazy argument trend so highly? Is Twitter full of people that dumb? Why am I even asking this, of course it is.

You are an actual twat. — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) May 11, 2021

Sure enough, Yang felt the need to clarify.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted in support of Yang's initial tweet.

Bravo to Yang for opposing the rabidly pro-Hamas & anti-Israel attacks from fellow Dems Omar & Tlaib. https://t.co/E12UQ1HY8F — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2021

He once more tweeted once the clarification came, calling it "really sad."

Really sad.



Today’s Democrat party is dominated by the anti-Israel angry Left.



And Dems are terrified to say anything to the contrary. Even while terrorists attack & murder innocent Israelis. https://t.co/WxPdjiXNhB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2021

Julia Marsh included input from Jewish leaders in New York City, in her reporting for the New York Post:

Local Jewish leaders were largely unfazed by Yang’s revisions. “It’s definitely not going to hurt him,” said Brooklyn government relations consultant Ezra Friedlander, who is backing Yang’s opponent Scott Stringer. “He expressed his support [for Israel] and I think people appreciate that,” Friedlander said.

Another squad member, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has condemned Israel as well, which Nikki Haley called her right out on, as did Sen. Cruz.

Why is a Member of Congress acting as the press secretary for Hamas?



Does Biden agree? https://t.co/kjZG1HO0RD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 10, 2021

She was, predictably, not thrilled about Biden's ultimate stance.

No mention of Sheikh Jarra.

No mention of the al-Aqsa raid.

No mention of the 13 innocent children killed in air strikes.

No mention of the ongoing occupation of millions in an open air prison.



You aren’t prioritizing human rights. You’re siding with an oppressive occupation. pic.twitter.com/B0DG1IHbaD — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 12, 2021

Then there's squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who infamously crossed out Israel from a map, who has been tweeting incessantly, even calling out the State Department for daring to support our ally.

Is @StateDeptSpox really refusing to condemn the killing of Palestinian children? https://t.co/h3tXqaxqXp — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 10, 2021

"What were really telling Palestinians fighting apartheid is the same thing being told to my Black neighbor fighting police brutality: There is no form of acceptable resistance to state violence, it seems, except the denial of humanity and dignity. Give Up" @RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/NZu9qN0gI0 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) May 10, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called out Democrats who have stayed silent. Meanwhile, there are so many Republican lawmakers tweeting their support for Israel it's hard to keep track.