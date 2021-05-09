Canada

Canadian Pastor Arrested and Dragged Off by SWAT Team on Busy Highway for 'Inciting' People to Go to Church

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 09, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: Screenshot/YouTube

Well, they did it. A "[h]eavily-armed SWAT police" team arrested and dragged off a Christian pastor in the middle of a highway after he had held his church service because he was "inciting" people to go to church. As you can see from video evidence of the arrest, Artur Pawlowski is made to kneel on the road, with his hands behind his head, as he's been handcuffed. It appears to have been raining. 


I had written just over a week ago how a judge had granted a warrant for police to arrest Pastor Artur Pawlowski using "anything necessary," but still, watching a pastor getting arrested and dragged away on a Saturday on a busy highway, along with his brother, Dawid, isn't something we should get used to, especially when it happens in a first world country, by authorities from our neighbor to the north. No wonder it received coverage from Not the Bee.

Rebel News, which has been following Pastor Pawlowski's legal plight, reported on the update, complete with video evidence. The breaking news article aptly noted that "Arresting Christians for holding church services is what police states do, not liberal democracies. This has to stop." They are also promoting a legal defense fund for the pastor. 

