Both College Republicans and College Democrats Agree Hunter Biden as a Guest Speaker at Tulane Makes Sense

When it comes to the news that Hunter Biden will be a guest speaker for Tulane University's "Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts" course, as Campus Reform on Tuesday reported, both the campus' College Republicans and College Democrats shared with Newsweek that it makes sense. The course will be an elective for the Fall 2021 semester.

The university, according to Carson Meeves, president of the College Republicans group, "often does a lot of these things for attention – this appeals to what I would argue is the liberal core of the university." He added that "it's a catch and draws eyes to Tulane."

Brendan Cuti, described as " the outgoing president of the school's College Democrats," agrees. "If he's talking about fake news, that would make sense because he'd be a case study for that," he told Newsweek. Cuti specifically referred to the concerns surrounding Biden's laptop, offering "I know people talk about his laptop, but I don't think there's any truth to it."

Biden has casually dismissed these concerns as "a red herring" and claimed he didn't know if it was his during the most friendly of friendly interviews with Jimmy Kimmel. As Matt reported, though, the laptop, which includes damning photos, is very much Hunter Biden's. The president's son had some help and cover thanks to reports from the New York Post days before the 2020 election, being censored by Big Tech.

Other speakers include:

Dr. Deborah Birx

Susan Glasser of the New Yorker

Margaret Sullivan of the Washington Post

Juan Williams of Fox News

Kylie Atwood of CNN

Margaret Brennan of CBS News' "Face the Nation"

Bret Stephens of the New York Times

Dr. Howard Fauntroy of Howard University

Not everyone is happy, though. Ben Storch, an alumni of Tulane who was treasurer of the Republican group there, told Fox News' Yael Halon that Biden being a guest speaker is the "ultimate irony." He told Halon about a series of incidents, including a dorm room set ablaze, which Storch believes was politically motivated; students wearing MAGA hats in the dining hall refusing to be served; classes being canceled for a 'mourning period' when President Donald Trump won the 2016 election; and overall a lack of support from the administration. While he echoed Meeves' points that the campus is liberal, Storch said he's "disappointed" in Biden being selected.