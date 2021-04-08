Confirmed: The Laptop Belongs to Hunter Biden...And the Liberal Media Can Eat a Ton of Crow

They should actually get a frying pan to the face. The liberal media peddled lies and more lies about Hunter Biden and the laptop that exposed the sordid business dealings of the Biden family. It was the 2020 October Surprise that the media depth charged. Why? It’s obvious. It made Joe Biden look bad. It torched the narrative that the former vice president knew nothing about his son’s business dealings. He was in the thick of it, especially on the failed CEFC China Energy deal. China still gave the Biden family millions, however.

The contents of the laptop were acquired by The New York Post who had the scoop and Big Tech censored them for it. It was a coordinated attempt to keep the image of squeaky clean Joe alive. They muzzled conservative outlets and allowed the liberal media titans to peddle a false narrative about the laptop being Russian disinformation. Former Obama intelligence clowns who also were die-hard believers in the Russian collusion myth threw this into the echo chamber. It was the Democrat-media complex at work.

Even Hunter Biden said that the laptop could be his—and now it’s confirmed: it is Hunter’s laptop:

BREAKING: Forensic evidence proves that the laptop at the center of the NYP exposé was Hunter Biden's - Daily Mail — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 8, 2021

On the laptop is evidence that Hunter Biden:



-got unauthorized Secret Service protection

-begged his father to run for president to save his own reputation

-made porn films with prostitutes

-lied on a federal background check form to get a firearm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 8, 2021

Then Dorsey told senators that anyone could tweet the story, even as Twitter was *still* blocking the link. https://t.co/JmJpGmDtwT — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) April 8, 2021

TRANSLATION: Twitter censored a factual story to help get Joe Biden in the White House https://t.co/Lfulqbyufz — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) April 8, 2021

But right now, we’re more focused on the man’s battle with addiction, his new memoir, and how he smoked parmesan cheese because he thought it was crack cocaine. He also took venom from poisonous frogs to help him get sober, which lasted a year.

The real story is that Hunter Biden’s dirty laundry was aired, it was damning, and it could have cost Joe Biden the 2020 election, so the media decided to declare it a distraction when it wasn’t. This is why they’re enemies of the people. Trump proven right yet again.