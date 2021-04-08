Joe Biden

Confirmed: The Laptop Belongs to Hunter Biden...And the Liberal Media Can Eat a Ton of Crow

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Apr 08, 2021 4:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Tom Gannam

They should actually get a frying pan to the face. The liberal media peddled lies and more lies about Hunter Biden and the laptop that exposed the sordid business dealings of the Biden family. It was the 2020 October Surprise that the media depth charged. Why? It’s obvious. It made Joe Biden look bad. It torched the narrative that the former vice president knew nothing about his son’s business dealings. He was in the thick of it, especially on the failed CEFC China Energy deal. China still gave the Biden family millions, however. 

The contents of the laptop were acquired by The New York Post who had the scoop and Big Tech censored them for it. It was a coordinated attempt to keep the image of squeaky clean Joe alive. They muzzled conservative outlets and allowed the liberal media titans to peddle a false narrative about the laptop being Russian disinformation. Former Obama intelligence clowns who also were die-hard believers in the Russian collusion myth threw this into the echo chamber. It was the Democrat-media complex at work. 

Even Hunter Biden said that the laptop could be his—and now it’s confirmed: it is Hunter’s laptop:

But right now, we’re more focused on the man’s battle with addiction, his new memoir, and how he smoked parmesan cheese because he thought it was crack cocaine. He also took venom from poisonous frogs to help him get sober, which lasted a year. 

Goodbye to My Brother -- for Now
David Limbaugh

The real story is that Hunter Biden’s dirty laundry was aired, it was damning, and it could have cost Joe Biden the 2020 election, so the media decided to declare it a distraction when it wasn’t. This is why they’re enemies of the people. Trump proven right yet again. 

Most Popular