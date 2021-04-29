Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio Are Once More Going After Each Other

When it comes to the pomposity of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), you'd never know that the man was under multiple investigations, and that countless fellow Democrats have called on him to resign. One of those Democrats is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. He did so in March when allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women against the governor came to light, and he did so again Thursday on "Morning Joe," while also making an announcement about New York City.

The major news out of his appearance is that he has plan to fully reopen New York City on July 1.

“Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1” --@NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/2CqSC9XqJr — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) April 29, 2021

The interview began though with Mika Brzezinski asking the mayor if he'd like to share thoughts on the scandals Gov. Cuomo is facing and the new developments, which, as I reported on Wednesday, includes further insight into just how bad the coverup was when it comes to nursing home death rates from COVID.

"Oh simply, Mika, he should resign. I've been saying this for months," he said with a sigh and an unmistakable look on his face. "He can't continue to lead, nursing home scandal, sexual harassment and assault scandal, using his staff to write his book, I mean it just--it doesn't end. He just has to go."

Being the typical "bully" that he is, as Gov. Cuomo has been described by many critics, including those in his own party, the governor hit back on the July 1 date. In addition to claiming that that cover-up had to do with "the accuracy of the number" of nursing home deaths, he said "I don’t want to wait that long … I think we can do it before that," with regards to such a start date. He also patted himself on the back by declaring "there is no person who will safely reopen faster than myself."

Cuomo speaking in front of a giant pro-vaccination banner that says “NO EXCUSES” while mocking de Blasio’s announcement that New York City would be “fully open” on July 1 is too good. pic.twitter.com/xfljNH1TFS — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 29, 2021

In Buffalo giving a COVID update and making an announcement. Watch live: https://t.co/66J4W0P4oB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 29, 2021

This afternoon's reporting from the New York Post covered the back-and-forth further, including an old school clap back from Mayor de Blasio: