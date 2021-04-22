What Officer Reardon Prevented Just Happened Somewhere Else: 13-Year Old Girl Charged with Murder

On Tuesday, the same day as Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the charges against him in the death of George Floyd, 16-year old Ma'Khia Bryant gained attention after she was killed by Officer Nicholas Reardon. Video footage from various angles shows that Bryant had a knife, and that Reardon may very well have saved the life of at least one intended victim, the young woman in pink. All sides of the issue, from CNN's Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, to Dana Loesch, have offered that Reardon's actions were reasonable. Unfortunately, what Officer Reardon likely prevented happened just the night before in another part of the state, as a 13-year old identified as J.P. is charged with the murder of another 13-year old Nyaira Givens.

Cincinnati police say a 13-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another 13-year-old girl.https://t.co/WWtHqusHRH pic.twitter.com/0o5NKqUSxb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 22, 2021

The fatal stabbing appears to have occurred between two former friends, with J.P. pulling a pocket knife on Givens, as Local 12 reported.

Some balloons & a prayer here by Nyaira Givens family and friends after the 13 year old was stabbed last night @Local12 pic.twitter.com/AMp2vQcwgM — Tessa DiTirro (@Local12Tessa) April 20, 2021

Laterra Givens Burnett shares these photos of her niece, 13-year-old Nyaira Givens. She says she had a beautiful smile and loved her siblings. @CincyPD say Nyaira died after being stabbed by another 13-year-old girl last night in Winton Hills. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/oyqnfuLSvo — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) April 20, 2021

WLWT 5 News features Givens' father, Maurice Jackson, whose grief you can only begin to imagine in reading what he had to say.

"I held her. I watched her as she died. I watched her, you know. All I could do was just hold her, hold her," Maurice Jackson said. Devastation, heartache and loss are all emotions that Jackson, Nyaira Givens' father, is feeling after her sudden death. "I tried. I tried to stop the bleeding," Jackson said. There are so many feelings he cannot escape, and many people wouldn't be able to either, after the loss of a child. Cincinnati police said Givens was stabbed to death by another 13-year-old girl during a fight near the family's home on Topridge Place. Prayers on Tuesday evening helped ease the heartache, but just barely. "Just tried my best to protect her and be the father I could be, you know? I guess I didn't pay attention to all the other stuff that was going on around her," Jackson said. He said his daughter was the second oldest of seven children. He also said she helped keep the family together and loved school. Jackson told WLWT his daughter was a freshman at Aiken High School and went to school with the girl who stabbed her. ... "The pain I'm feeling right now, it's just, I can't explain it. It's very unexplainable. She should be burying me. I shouldn't be burying her," Jackson said. Givens' father said she was smart, mature and wanted to be a hairstylist. He said she wanted to bring beauty to the world.

Sadly, Givens' name is not as well known as Bryant's, though. Fortunately, Ben Shapiro, Dana Loesch and Geraldo Rivera have given this 13-year old some of the attention she deserves. Fox News' Stephen Sorace has also reported on the story.

If a 13-year-old black girl is stabbed to death in Ohio by another 13-year-old girl, that's not a national news story and nobody knows her name. If a cop stops a black girl from being stabbed by a 16-year-old black girl, that's systemic racism.

Another fatal Ohio teen knifing getting little attention. #Cincinnati cops say #NyairaGivens age 13 stabbed to death by another Black 13-year old girl during a fight near family home Monday night. Girls both students at local high school. "I watched her as she died," said dad. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 22, 2021

Going by the Bryant reaction, is it supposed to be a good thing that there was no police intervention here? https://t.co/uEQDJ1SbFt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 22, 2021





Some others on Twitter have had good takes, but again, it gets nowhere near as much attention.

Nyaira Givens, a 13 year old, was stabbed to death by a former friend. Waiting on all the celebs and athletes to come to the family’s side to comfort them and bring awareness to this situation. — 6:33 Global (@gered) April 22, 2021

On Monday, in Cincinnati, this 13-year-old girl was stabbed by another 13-year-old girl with a pocket knife and is now dead. Her name was Nyaira Givens. Too bad this little girl didn’t have a police officer show up in time!! pic.twitter.com/f8G2sFXpgB — Shay Shay (@ShadesOfShay) April 22, 2021

Did @KingJames reach out to the family of Nyaira Givens?



She matters too. — JustMHumphries (@justmhumphries) April 22, 2021

Would they prefer this?: "A 13-year-old girl, accused of killing another 13-year-old girl, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. Officials say Janiah Pate fatally stabbed Nyaira Givens with a pocket knife on Monday." https://t.co/5JaRVO5wIM https://t.co/HE9NzzevZW — Desia Ally Joseph (@DesiaAllyJoseph) April 22, 2021

Would any of Bryant's intended victim or victims, if they had tragically lost their lives, have gotten as much attention? We may already know that, though.

As a reminder, here's what was said about Bryant, using false information to do so, from those who should have spoken up about Givens just as much.

Nyaira Givens 13 yo black F - Stabbed to death by another black teen Monday, Ohio: an hour SW of Columbus, OH. Throat slashed. Her dad saw, but was too far to help; 2 families ruined

Ma’Khia Bryant was a 16-year-old baby. She was shot and killed by police yesterday.



This is why no single verdict can deliver justice. Convictions don’t save lives. Convictions don’t end violent policing.



Stop killing us and our babies. Stop. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) April 21, 2021

As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting as @ColumbusPolice killed an unarmed 15yo Black girl named Makiyah Bryant. Another child lost! Another hashtag. ???????#JusticeForMakiyahBryant https://t.co/9ssR5gfqm5 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 21, 2021

A Black teenage girl named Ma’Khia Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times in order to break up a knife fight. Demand accountability. Fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 21, 2021

Just because an officer can use deadly force does not mean the officer should. Let’s spend more time responsibly training them to de-escalate violent situations, and if force is required, use the minimum force necessary. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 21, 2021