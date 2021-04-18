kenosha

Bar Shooting in Kenosha Leaves Three Dead, Two Injured

Apr 18, 2021
Three men have died and at least two were injured after an early Sunday morning shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to a media release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office. 

According to Sheriff David Beth, the shooting took place around 12:42am. It's possible that the shooter or shooters were told by management to leave and came back to carry out the shooting. It is not clear how many shooters there were, and that shots were heard both inside and outside makes authorities believe there was more than one, with at least one handgun being used.

Authorities believe the shooter or shooters knew the victims, is targeted, and isolated which is why they don't believe there is a greater threat to the community, despite the suspect or suspects being at large.

Local ABC outlet, WSLS, spoke to resident Pete Ploskee who heard shots and looked out his window. "I didn't see nobody. Like I said, when I looked out the window, it was just chaos. People running every direction possible, so you know, who's who? Is that the guy? Is this the guy? People are just running, people screaming," he said. 

Two of the victims died on the scene, while a third fled in a car with other people. While they flagged down a police vehicle to drive the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

