Kamala Harris' Niece Calls for Defunding Police, While White House Throws Officer Under the Bus

Tensions are high surrounding the police shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo. While it's unquestionable that the incidence is a tragic one to be sure, what people can't seem to agree on is whether or not Toledo was armed when he was shot and killed. Those who claim he is not have had to turn to deceptive tactics, however. As Matt reported, CBS News omitted the frame which shows Toledo armed. But the network isn't the only one letting its bias show. While Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris, has been vocal about the issue, including with calls to defund the police, the White House isn't so supportive of them either during a Friday press briefing, not in the Adam Toledo shooting.

To everyone in my mentions policing my language, let me clarify:



Defund the police.

Defund the police.

Defund the police.

Defund the police.

Defund the police.

Defund the police.

Defund the police.

Defund the police.

Defund the police.

Defund the police.

Defund the police. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) April 16, 2021

I see a lot of people rationalizing the police executing a child, and that's the part that really terrifies me. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) April 16, 2021

This is hardly the first time that Meena has had controversial tweets on shootings. While she did delete an explosively racist tweet where she rushed to claim Ahmad Al Issa--the suspect in the Boulder, Colorado shooting--was white, rather than wait for the facts, she still justified her initial comments.

This is the niece of Kamala Harris blaming white men for pro ISIS Ahmad’s actions.



This racist tweet was deleted but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/69QyDRty2U — The Dank Knight ?? (@capeandcowell) March 23, 2021

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

Then there's the White House. In speaking for the Biden administration, you'd hope White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wouldn't rush to judgment so quickly, to throw the officer in question, Eric Stillman, under the bus.

Psaki was asked "if the president had actually watched the Adam Toledo video. And then, also, what his reaction to it?" Here was her response:

I have not spoken with him this morning. I expect I’ll see him later this morning. I will say, for those of us who did watch that video, it is certainly chilling and a reminder that, across the country, there are far too many communities where there is violence that is impacting — that too often in this country, law enforcement uses unnecessary force, too often resulting in the death of Black and brown Americans.



The President, again, has repeatedly said that he believes we need police reform. That’s what he says he’s calling for Congress to send to his desk.



There’s an independent investigation as you well know, and certainly we’ll see that play itself through.

If there is "an independent investigation" going on, "as [we] all well know," and Psaki portends to tell us that "we'll see that play itself through," then why was she so quick to speak of how "law enforcement uses unnecessary force?"





Isn't that the point of the investigation after all? To see if "unnecessary force" actually was used here? It's a shame that Psaki had to join the chorus, on the behalf of the White House no less, of those jumping to express their opinions so quickly.