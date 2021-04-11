Minneapolis

Tensions High in Minnesota City Where Driver Shot Dead by Police

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 9:30 PM
Source: Screenshot of Tweet from @BenryNews

On Sunday afternoon, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, 20-year old Duante Wright was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop. The story is still developing, but local outlets have reported some details:

Police say the situation started just before 2 p.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue. During the stop, police say they learned the driver had an outstanding warrant and attempted to take him into custody but the man got back into the vehicle. 

As the man got back into the vehicle, police say an officer fired his gun, hitting the driver. It's unclear why the officer fired shots.

Despite being hit, police say the man was able to drive several blocks away before hitting another vehicle. Police say they attempted to revive the driver who was shot but say he died at the scene. A passenger in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

There are also tweets from those on the scene to get a glimpse of what's happening on the ground. Local news reporter Ben Henry of KSTP indicated that by 7:15pm, things had gotten out of hand.

Wright's mother, addressed the crowd to call for peace.

Brooklyn Center, where the shooting occurred, is about 15 minutes away from Minneapolis, where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for manslaughter, second-degree murder, and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. 

Most Popular