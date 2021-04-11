Tensions High in Minnesota City Where Driver Shot Dead by Police

On Sunday afternoon, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, 20-year old Duante Wright was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop. The story is still developing, but local outlets have reported some details:

Police say the situation started just before 2 p.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue. During the stop, police say they learned the driver had an outstanding warrant and attempted to take him into custody but the man got back into the vehicle. As the man got back into the vehicle, police say an officer fired his gun, hitting the driver. It's unclear why the officer fired shots. Despite being hit, police say the man was able to drive several blocks away before hitting another vehicle. Police say they attempted to revive the driver who was shot but say he died at the scene. A passenger in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

The @MnDPS_BCA has confirmed this is an officer-involved shooting.



A neighbor tells @WCCO a female officer was conducting a traffic stop. Then that car tried to pull away… she discharged her weapon. Car then drove into oncoming traffic. https://t.co/hS9uKvHHrc — Jason D. Myles (@JasonDMyles) April 11, 2021

Press release from Brooklyn Center PD. pic.twitter.com/ufQWeDpKWz — Kim Hyatt (@kimvhyatt) April 12, 2021

There are also tweets from those on the scene to get a glimpse of what's happening on the ground. Local news reporter Ben Henry of KSTP indicated that by 7:15pm, things had gotten out of hand.

This was taken at 7:15

Police SUVs were getting damaged - one was throwing a concrete block to smash windows, others were stomping the roof.



Police moved in to try and keep order.



The mother of the shooting victim got on speaker asking everyone to stop the violence. pic.twitter.com/RAbMxaSSel — Ben Henry (@BenryNews) April 12, 2021

Crowd continuing to grow in Brooklyn Center where family members say 20 year old Duante Wright was shot by police in Plymouth, a Minneapolis suburb. Protesters asking for video to be released. pic.twitter.com/eJlfqxLclf — daviss (@daviss) April 12, 2021

Happening now in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota following an officer-involved shooting:

pic.twitter.com/oNpVBxOv9n — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 12, 2021

Latest from the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Center @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ZaEnPWMUNU — Jason D. Myles (@JasonDMyles) April 12, 2021

Wright's mother, addressed the crowd to call for peace.

Katie Wright mother of Daunte Wright asked the crowd to honor her son and not engage in violence in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/8xe4po5VGc — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) April 12, 2021

The mother of Daunte Wright speaks on what happened to her 20 year old son this afternoon in Brooklyn Center, MN. pic.twitter.com/Kcepf3mGml — Alice (Al gal, your pal) (@itsnotfunny) April 12, 2021

Brooklyn Center, where the shooting occurred, is about 15 minutes away from Minneapolis, where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for manslaughter, second-degree murder, and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.