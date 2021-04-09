Supreme Court

It Looks like the White House is Leaving Liberal Justice to Fend for Himself

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Apr 09, 2021 6:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

As Reagan reported this afternoon, "Far-Left Group Demands Liberal Supreme Court Justice Retire as Biden Considers SCOTUS Reform." The group in question is Demand Justice, which is targeting Justice Stephen Breyer, nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994. It doesn't look like the White House is rushing to defend the associate justice any time soon, though, if at all.

While news of the campaign came on Friday, Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, has a pinned tweet from March 17.

The White House's response, or lack thereof, came during Friday's press conference. CBS' Ed O'Keefe asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about Biden's position:

O'Keefe: Jen, thank you.  The President’s commission on expanding the Supreme Court is out.  We know he’s going to wait for the results.  What is the President’s view on the — of the calls for Justice Breyer to step down?
 
Psaki: He believes that’s a decision Justice Breyer will make when he decides it’s time to no longer serve on the Supreme Court.
 
O'Keefe: So should those groups pushing for him go back off?
 
Psaki:  think I can just speak to what the President’s view is of the Supreme Court justice’s ability to make his own decision.
 
O'Keefe: And outside the inauguration, when he was sworn in, has he had any conversations with Supreme Court justices?
 
Psaki:  Not that I’m aware of.  I’m happy to check if there’s anything we can read out.

Demand Justice on Friday also heavily promoted President Joe Biden's announcement of a commission of court packing. Reagan reported on that announcement as well. Another major campaign of Demand Justice has been in favor of court packing. 

As Reagan also reported on Wednesday, Justice Breyer came out against court packing, warning it could "erode trust," and cautioned against making the Court political. 

That's quite the convenient timing. 

Demand Justice also targeted now Justice Amy Coney Barrett, with a focus on how while leaving church, as a private citizen, she signed onto a newspaper ad calling to "put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore laws that protect the lives of unborn children."

Far-left indeed.

