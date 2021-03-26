Tennessee

Tennessee Joins the List of States Protecting Women's Sports

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 8:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool

On Friday, Republican Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee signed into law legislation will protect women's sports by prohibiting biological men from competing alongside them. According to the law's description, it "requires that a student's gender for purposes of participation in a public middle school or high school interscholastic athletic activity or event be determined by the student's sex at the time of the student's birth, as indicated on the student's original birth certificate."

Gov. Lee's tweet makes an important point in highlighting just what this legislation is all about, specifically "the years of progress made under Title IX," which women have won crucial victories through in the chance for equitable opportunities alongside men in sports. Protection is still needed though.

There are now four states which have passed laws to protect women's sports. Tennessee is the third state to pass such a law this year. Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi, both Republicans, signed such legislation earlier this month. Gov. Brad Little (R-ID) did so in 2020, but that law is currently going through litigation.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) has still not yet signed similar legislation which came across her desk last week. 

