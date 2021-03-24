Sen. Ted Cruz's Office Blasts 'The ReidOut' As 'Disgusting and Detached from Reality'

MSNBC's Joy Reid is at it again with her God awful race baiting, this time with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), in a way the senator's office says she "should be ashamed of herself for."

On Tuesday's episode of The ReidOut, Reid not only didn't denounce her guest questioning Sen. Cruz's Cuban heritage, she encouraged it. During their discussion, the two women claimed that Republican concerns with the border crisis were a matter of racism and eugenics.

At one point, Reid decided she specifically wanted to talk about "Ted--Rafael Cruz, who himself is a person of color," referring to Sen. Cruz. DeFrancesco Soto had plenty to say:

He is, Joy Ann, but he has never embraced that identity. In fact, I would — I would argue that he is pushed back against his Latino identity. And I think the trickier part is that, in framing his dad’s immigration to the United States from Cuba, he always is very clear to point out he was a political refugee, that he came here fighting communism. He didn't want to be in that communist bastion that was Cuba. He came to the U.S., so he uses a very different frame to separate himself from immigrants who are coming as a result of economic reasons or the plight that we're seeing in Central America. So, it's been always interesting to see how Ted Cruz has separated himself from his immigrant experience and when pushed, you know, puts the difference of his dad and other immigrants.

Jessica Skaggs, a spokesperson for Sen. Ted Cruz's office, told Townhall in an emailed statement that "This statement is disgusting and detached from reality, and Joy Reid should be ashamed of herself for condoning it. Sen. Cruz is proud of his Cuban-American heritage and has never shied away from telling his father’s story of escaping a brutal totalitarian regime to come to America. Sen. Cruz will continue to stand for legal immigration and the rule of law."

DeFrancesco Soto is the inaugural Assistant Dean for Civic Engagement at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin. The LBJ School Dean Angela Evans had high praise to heap upon DeFranesco Soto. "Vicky's leadership, coupled with her academic background and breadth of experience in the policy and media arenas, will expand on our efforts within diversity, equity and inclusion, Evans said.

The announcement on the school's website also lauds DeFrancesco Soto as "a nationally recognized expert on underrepresented communities and immigration with a proven track record of engaging diverse communities through local, regional and national networks."

Just don't expect any of this lauded "diversity" or "inclusion" or her "proven track record" to extend to Republicans.

Heaven forbid someone who is of Hispanic heritage doesn't conform to how the left believes a specific class of people should vote. To the left, though, that means you lose your status of being black, or Hispanic, or a woman.

Mere weeks ago, Reid called Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) a "patina of diversity," implying that he was only present alongside fellow senators speaking on the minimum wage because he was black. Former Rep. Trey Gowdy, also a Republican from South Carolina, took issue with that and defended Sen. Scott's expertise and qualifications. While speaking on the matter with Gowdy on Fox News, Sen. Scott warned viewers that "woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy" and "we need to take that seriously."

Sen. Cruz has been vocal about the crisis at the border, including and especially to do with the lack of transparency, as President Joe Biden has cherry-picked which media outlets have access to where unaccompanied minors are being held at detention centers.

The White House hand-picked a TV crew to accompany their trip to the Carrizo Springs, NOT the Donna facility.



That’s not transparency.



True transparency would be to open the Donna facility to press that’s at 1,556% capacity when 18 Senators go there Friday. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 24, 2021

Sen. Cruz and his colleagues have plans to visit the border themselves this week.