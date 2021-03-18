Terry McAuliffe

Watch How This Democratic Frontrunner Gubernatorial Candidate Shares His Condolences with AAPI community

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 7:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Watch How This Democratic Frontrunner Gubernatorial Candidate Shares His Condolences with AAPI community

Source: Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Former Virginia governor and current Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe had a noteworthy moment during U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) St. Patrick's Day Party on Wednesday in which he shared his condolences with the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community. 

His comments were in response to the death of eight people, six of whom were Asian, across three different salons in the Atlanta area. The police have arrested and charged Robert Aaron Long with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

In his closing, McAuliffe rushes off saying "And to the AAPI community today, our hearts are out to you for all you've done. Let's go Virginia. It's time to take it to the next level. Game on. Happy St. Patty's Day," while he takes a sip of his beer.

The video was shared by Eoin Higgins and Ryan Grim, both of the Intercept. Grim is also a contributor for the Young Turks. In other words, not exactly bastions of conservatism.

Other candidates for governor, as well as lieutenant governor, and attorney general spoke during the party, which took place over zoom. Connolly read results from a straw poll, in which McAuliffe won with 40 percent of the vote, with State Sen. Jennifer McClellan next in line at 30 percent.

McAuliffe was elected governor in 2013, in a close race against Ken Cuccinelli. The Virginia Constitution prohibits governors from serving back-to-back terms. McAuliffe's Twitter and campaign website both contained statements condemning the killings.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
We Have Another 'I Told You So' Moment Regarding Biden's Presidency...And It's Now Impacting Labor Unions
Matt Vespa

Colorado Judge Takes a Katana to Boulder's AR-15 Ban
Matt Vespa
The Left Comes For Their Own: Alexi McCammond Resigns As Teen Vogue Editor Before First Day
Rebecca Downs
Fauci Is Torched By Rand Paul Over Questioning About COVID Vaccines, Masks, and Immunity from Infection
Matt Vespa
CDC Director Admits GOP Rep Made 'Important Point' on Schools Closures
Cortney O'Brien
Biden Calls Kamala Harris the President Again
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular