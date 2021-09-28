Nancy Pelosi

Sanders Delivers a Blow to Pelosi's Infrastructure Hopes

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 3:55 PM
Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivered a blow to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) infrastructure bill as the deadline to fund the government also looms. Progressives are outraged at Pelosi for prioritizing infrastructure, which is high on President Joe Biden’s agenda, over social spending and far-left lawmakers have vowed to vote against the package. 

Sanders was the latest lawmaker to encourage House Democrats to oppose the bipartisan bill on infrastructure if Pelosi does not hold a vote on social spending. Sanders himself voted in favor of the bill earlier this year.

The House progressive caucus is also holding the line against voting for infrastructure without reconciliation's passage.

In the Senate, Democrats rejected a clean government funding bill on Monday night, in hopes of passing a partisan spending bill.

