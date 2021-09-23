Schumer Touts 'Menu of Options' for Tax Increases in Spending Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on Thursday, in vague terms, that an agreement on framework for taxes in the $3.5 trillion spending package has been reached between Congress and the White House.

“The White House, the House and the Senate have reached an agreement on a framework that will pay for any final negotiated agreement. So the revenue side of this, we have an agreement on,” Schumer said.

Without giving specifics, the Democratic leader added that the framework includes a “menu of options” for spending.

"We had a meeting with Secretary Yellen and White House people. Myself, Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Neal and Chairman Wyden. And we reached an agreement on a framework, menu of options that will pay for any final negotiated agreement," he continued.

I asked Schumer what exactly this framework is, what the dollar figure is on the revenue side



“It’s a menu of options, and it will pay for whatever the agreement on the investments comes to.” https://t.co/UCCyVystgt — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 23, 2021

Schumer defines framework as “a menu of options”



(How is a menu of options a framework?) — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 23, 2021

Members of Schumer’s caucus seemed unaware of any specifics, though. Both Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), chair of the Budget committee, and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who has publicly opposed the proposal's hefty price tag, said that they had not seen specific numbers. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) also said he had not yet seen the framework referenced by Schumer.

From colleague Jason Donner. Budget Cmte Chair Sanders on if there’s a pay for deal on social spending plan: I have no idea..If there is a framework, i hope to know what it is shortly — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2021

Another Democratic aide said the announcement appears to be “more of a sign of unity than substantive” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 23, 2021