ACLU Rewrites RBG Quote to Fit Their Woke Narrative

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 11:30 AM
ACLU Rewrites RBG Quote to Fit Their Woke Narrative

Source: AP Photo/Caron Creighton

This week marked the one-year anniversary of the death of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In celebration of her life and jurisprudence, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) used a quote on abortion from the late justice as the nation navigates major abortion policy battles. The left-leaning civil liberties organization misquoted Ginsburg in order to fit a woke narrative. 

Her quote reads:

"The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices."

The ACLU swapped out "woman" as well as female pronouns within the quote in order to appease the woke crowd that seeks to erase women's unique abilities.

The move did not go unnoticed.

