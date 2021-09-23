ACLU Rewrites RBG Quote to Fit Their Woke Narrative

This week marked the one-year anniversary of the death of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In celebration of her life and jurisprudence, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) used a quote on abortion from the late justice as the nation navigates major abortion policy battles. The left-leaning civil liberties organization misquoted Ginsburg in order to fit a woke narrative.

Her quote reads:

"The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices."

The ACLU swapped out "woman" as well as female pronouns within the quote in order to appease the woke crowd that seeks to erase women's unique abilities.

With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, we lost a champion for abortion and gender equality. And on the anniversary of her death, the fight to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever. pic.twitter.com/vIKadIHouN — ACLU (@ACLU) September 18, 2021

The move did not go unnoticed.

Who the hell at the @aclu thought they had the license to edit the late RBG to erase WOMEN from her thoughts? This is deeply wrong on every level. https://t.co/O8gADWtmqn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 23, 2021

The ACLU erasing the word “woman” to appease the rabid left is something to behold. “Woman” isn’t a dirty word, and the left should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/OQulEAd5Yy — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 22, 2021

Imagine being so arrogant, patriarchal and condescending that you think you have the right to take the words of one of the country's most accomplished women and change what she said after she's dead to make it cater to what you wish she had said instead of her own words: https://t.co/QuJOjS1Hfj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 23, 2021