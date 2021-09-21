Caving to the 'Squad,' House Dems Strip Funding For Iron Dome in Spending Bill

House Democrats pulled the allotted $1 billion in funding for Israel’s Iron Dome from the continuing resolution spending bill on Tuesday, at the demand of progressive lawmakers who threatened to oppose the bill.

NEWS: House Democrats are removing the Iron Dome provision from the CR amid pushback from progressives — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) September 21, 2021

MORE: The Iron Dome funding has been REMOVED from the CR/Debt Limit bill. https://t.co/45MLAomo6P — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 21, 2021

NEW: House Democratic leadership has some issues on the government funding bill.



Some progressives are angry that there is $1 billion for the Iron Dome anti middle defense system in Israel.



This has forced democrats to recess the Rules Committee to find a way forward. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 21, 2021

This feels like a parody.



Removing funding for the Iron Dome -- the defense technology that protects Israeli children from being bombed by terrorists -- is actually SHOCKING.



Just shows how much power the squad has in the House to dictate terms. https://t.co/OhTrHJWueZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 21, 2021

Republicans slammed Democratic leadership for caving to the demand from progressives.

BREAKING ? Democrats just pulled funding from the Iron Dome—the missile defense system that has saved countless lives in Israel from Hamas' rocket attacks.



While Dems capitulate to the antisemitic influence of their radical members, Republicans will always stand with Israel. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 21, 2021

House Democrats have canceled funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. They are abandoning Israel, one of America’s strongest allies; placating the anti-Israel left; and emboldening the terrorists firing deadly rockets at innocent civilians. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) September 21, 2021

Israel has a right to self-defense.



Support the Iron Dome! — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) September 21, 2021