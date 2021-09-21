Caving to the 'Squad,' House Dems Strip Funding For Iron Dome in Spending Bill

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Democrats pulled the allotted $1 billion in funding for Israel’s Iron Dome from the continuing resolution spending bill on Tuesday, at the demand of progressive lawmakers who threatened to oppose the bill. 

Republicans slammed Democratic leadership for caving to the demand from progressives.

